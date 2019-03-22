Who is Gautam Gambhir? Gautam Gambhir has hit the headlines again, but this time not for his match-winning innings or controversy, today on Friday, the former Indian cricketer joined the Bhartiya Janta Party, a few days before India's General Elections 2019. After retiring from cricket, Gautam Gambhir took a different route for serving the nation. Revealing the reason for choosing BJP as his party, Gautam Gambhir said he was influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country.

He is not the only celebrity who has joined the party. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled party has several celebrities including cabinet minister Smriti Z. Irani, MP Kirron Kher and Delhi party chief Manoj Tiwari. Prior to Gautam Gambhir, former batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu was a lawmaker for the BJP until he joined opposition Congress party in 2017. Presently, with 8.98 million followers on Twitter, Gautam Gambhir is touted as the most followed celebrity on social media. Seemingly, his massive fan following can play an impetus for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to garner voters’ attention during the campaign for an election which will begin from April 11 and end on May 23.

Who is Gautam Gambhir ?

Personal Life

Born in New Delhi, Gambhir was adopted by his grandparents, right after his birth. His father Deepak Gambhir deals in textiles business, while mother Seema Gambhir is a housewife. Gambhir’s inclination towards cricket began from the age of 10. He completed his schooling from Modern School, and graduation from Hindu College, University of Delhi. Gambhir considers Gulati as his mentor. He was coached by Sanjay Bharadwaj of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Delhi, and Raju Tandon. Later, he was selected in the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore in 2000.

Career in Cricket

In 2008, Gambhir began his career. Domestically, he scored an unbeaten 130 in the Ranji Trophy final. It helped Delhi to beat Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets just two days before the ODI tournament in Australia.

He played his memorable innings for various teams during Indian Premier League. It includes Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2018, he stepped down from the captaincy citing poor performances of Delhi Daredevil team and later announced Shreyas Iyer as the new captain of the team.

In the year 2009, he was named as the ICC Test Player of the Year for 2009, and for a brief period, he was ranked as the No. 1 batsman in the ICC rankings in the month of July.

In 2010, appointed as the captain of the national team in ODI series against New Zealand, Gambhir scored an unbeaten 150 during the fourth match in Calcutta.

Controversy

Gautam Gambhir was involved in an alleged rift between the left-handed batsman and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Several reports emerged that Dhoni was involved in axing Gambhir and his opening partner Virender Sehwag from the Indian team.

Awards

He was honoured with Arjuna Award in the year 2008, by the President of India. In 2009, he was ranked number one batsman in ICC Test rankings. In the same year, he was the recipient of the ICC Test Player of the Year award. Later in 2019, he received the Padma Shri Award from the Government of India that is the fourth highest civilian award.

