Hamid Nehal Ansari, the Indian national who was in Pakistan's jail on charges of espionage, has returned to India today. Hamid Ansari was arrested in the year 2012 after he had allegedly entered northwest Pakistan to illegally meet his ladylove whom he had befriended online.

If you are wondering who is Hamid Nehal Ansari, let us clear that he is not the former Vice President of India. Hamid Nehal Ansari is a software engineer who was arrested by the Pakistani intelligence after he entered the country illegally. According to reports, the reason for his visit to Pakistan was a woman who he had befriended online. Hamid, who was in love with this woman didn’t know what was ahead of him. The young man let loose himself for his love and got trapped in Pakistan for 6 years.

The 33-year-old Indian national was sentenced to three-year imprisonment by a military court in 2015 for holding a fake Pakistani identity card. Hamid is a resident of Mumbai who was kept in the central jail in Peshawar.

As per reports, Hamid who had met the woman through social media had gone to Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to save her from a forced marriage on November 12, 2012. He had crossed over to Pakistan’s land from Afghanistan’s Jalalabad after which he was arrested by the intelligence.

#WATCH: Indian national Hamid Ansari crosses the Attari-Wagah border to reach India. He was lodged in a jail in Pakistan and was released today. pic.twitter.com/FYJAlAZGac — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More