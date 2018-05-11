In a shocking development, former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Chief Himanshu Roy on Friday committed suicide and ended his life. In the suicide note found by the Mumbai Police from his residence, Roy has said that he took this extreme step as he was unable to deal with the pain of cancer and no one is responsible for his death. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, a former Mumbai police commissioner and other officers have paid tribute to Roy.

Former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Chief Himanshu Roy on Friday ended his life after committing suicide by shooting self using a service pistol at his residence. The officer was rushed to nearby Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines but was declared dead on arrival. According to the suicide note recovered by the Mumbai police from his residence, Himanshu Roy wrote that he took his life as he was suffering from cancer and nobody is responsible for his death. The former top cop shot himself around 1 pm and 1:15 pm.

The former Maharashtra top cop, who was known for his bulky, muscular build, in his suicide note revealed by Mumbai police mentions that he took as he was unable to deal with the pain of the cancer. The Mumbai Police said, “Roy had been battling cancer for past two years and he was on leave as he was undergoing treatment. His suicide note has revealed that he took this extreme step as he was troubled due to this ailment,” the city police said.

Giving a reaction after the demise of former Mumbai top cop, former Mumbai Police Commissioner MN Roy, under whom Roy had catered his services, said, “It is sad that an officer has to take such steps out of depression. Roy was a bright officer. It’s very sad that young officer like him had to shoot himself. We should think of giving a break to our police officers between two assignments.”

Who was Himanshu Roy?

The ex-ATS Chief Himanshu Roy was an IPS officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1988 batch. Himanshu Roy completed his studies from St. Xavier’s College and was currently holding the position of Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra. Roy served as Mumbai’s Police’s joint commissioner of crime from 2010 to 2014 during which he investigated IPL betting scandal, arrested Vindu Dara Singh for alleged links to bookies during the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting case. He also investigated murder of Laila Khan and 5 other relatives at family’s Igatpuri house.

Apart from investigating IPL betting and spot-fixing cases, Roy had played role in investigating high-profile case firing on Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar’s driver Arif, probed murder of journalist J Dey’s murder, Vijay Palande.

In 1995, Himanshu Roy was appointed as SP of Nasik (Rural), and became the youngest officer to acquire such a post. During the period between 2004-2007, he continued to serve as commissioner of Nasik police following which he was appointed as joint commissioner of police in Mumbai.

Roy’s fight with the Cancer

Four years ago, tough times began for the former top Mumbai cop after he discovered that his body had started swelling, which was later identified as cancer. Though, despite this, Roy continued his work under treatment. But it was two years ago when the cancer spread to his bones. The officer had to go on medical leave. Later, the cancer spread to his brain which led him to undergo a surgery. One of his former colleague said that he was going through unbearable pain. Taking the extreme step on May 11, one of the prominent Mumbai Police officer ended his life by committed suicide.

Speaking after Roy’s death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while making a statement on Friday said, “He was known as a daring officer and had held many important positions. With his demise we have lost a capable officer.”

