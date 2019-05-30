BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda is all set to take over as the BJP chief succeeding Amit Shah as BJP president if Shah becomes a minister in the Narendra Modi government. The health and family welfare minister has held several key positions in the party. He will be the campaign star for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and other states.

Who is JP Nadda? Jagat Prakash Nadda, popularly known as JP Nadda, is all set to take over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If reports are to be believed, the Union health minister, JP Nadda, will take over as the BJP chief when Amit Shah becomes a Cabinet minister. Nadda has worked closely with Amit Shah. Recently, JP Nadda was given the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The BJP got 62 seats out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held elections in the state.

JP Nadda is a Rajya Sabha member and is serving as the secretary of BJP’s parliamentary board. Known for his decisions and as a master strategist at policymaking, Nadda had served as general secretary and as a spokesperson of the BJP.

The three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh was appointed as the union minister for health and family welfare in 2014. He had also served in the same portfolio in state government where he started several health programmes and promoted health schemes and medicines.

Born in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh in 1960, Nadda completed his education from Patna University where he was seen taking an active part in popular people’s movements. He had joined student politics and became an active member of ABVP, the student organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). During the Lok Sabha elections in 1989, Nadda held the position of election-in-charge for the BJP youth wing and in 1991, he was made national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

The BJP leader won the first election from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in 1993 and was re-elected in 1998 and 2007. From 2008 to 2010, he was a cabinet minister for forest, environment, science and technology in the Prem Kumar Dhumal government in the state.

The 59-year-old leader is married to Mallika, a professor, who has been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Manav Sewa Award for her contribution to society. The couple have two sons.

