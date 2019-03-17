The Centre Lokpal Selection Committee have appointed Former Supreme Court judge, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as India’s first Lokpal. The Selection Committee comprising of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and an eminent jurists have finalised Justice P.C. Ghose’s name for the first Lokpal. Ghose was one of the leading names shortlisted by the Lokpal Committee on Friday.
