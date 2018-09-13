Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of India. Once he assumes the office on October 3, he will become first Chief Justice of India from Assam. Justice Gogoi was one of the 4 senior most judges of the Supreme Court who held the unprecedented January 12 press conference bringing up the issue of selective assignment of sensitive cases by recent CJIs to certain judges in the Supreme Court.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of India. Once he assumes the office on October 3, he will become first Chief Justice of India from Assam. Justice Gogoi would have a tenure as Chief Justice of India of about 13 months till his retirement on November 17, 2019. Speculations were rife if Justice Dipak Mishra would follow the convention and recommend him or no, however, he put the rumours to rest today.

JUSTICE FROM ASSAM

Assam born and bred, Gogoi is the son of Keshab Chandra Gogoi, a former Assam chief minister during the Indian National Congress regime 1982. He joined the Bar in 1978 and practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court. He was appointed as permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 9, 2010, and appointed its Chief Justice in February 2011. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

4 JUDGES CONTROVERSY

Justice Gogoi was one of the 4 senior most judges of the Supreme Court who held the unprecedented January 12 press conference bringing up the issue of selective assignment of sensitive cases by recent CJIs to certain judges in the Supreme Court.

The press conference pushed CJI Mishra to published a subject-wise roster of cases assigned to judges in the Supreme Court. However, a constitution bench headed by CJI Mishra also declared the CJI as the ‘master of roster’.

CAREER-LANDMARK JUDGEMENTS

Justice Gogoi in his illustrious career has mostly dealt with with the issue of corruption in politics and public life. It was Justice Gogoi’s bench that ordered the Centre to set up special courts to “exclusively” try MPs and MLAs as a means to de-criminalise politics.

Justice Gogoi led the bench that struck down Uttar Pradesh government’s law that allowed former Chief Ministers to retain their bungalows, staff and other perks. The judgement forced many heavyweights to vacate their official bungalows.

THE JUSTICE KATJU CONTROVERSY

Justice Gogoi was part of the bench that delivered the contentious judgement in the rape case of 23-year-old Soumya in Kerala. Justice Gogoi had commuted the death sentence of convict Govindaswamy to life imprisonment. Following the order, Justice Markandey Katju criticised the judgement and in an unprecedented scene, he was challenged by Gogoi’s bench to come to the Supreme Court and prove his criticism right. It all ended with Katju being issued contempt of court order.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More