Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia: Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, who recently took charge as the campaign committee chief of the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, remained in media glare after he emerged as one of the front-runners for the chief minister’s post in the state. Under the leadership of Scindia, along with Kamal Nath, the Congress party won the recently concluded assembly elections in MP and ended the 15-year-old rule of the Shivraj Singh-led BJP government. It is said that Scindia spearheaded the Congress campaign in Madhya Pradesh with superb confidence and resolve. After the party’s success in Madhya Pradesh, he said that he was very confident that the Congress would form the government in the state.

Scindia is linked to the royal family that once ruled in Gwalior and is considered as the youth face of Congress and a close aide of party president Rahul Gandhi. He is a four-time MP from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The charismatic leader is the son of late Madhav Rao Scindia was a prominent Congress leader.

Scindia was born on January 1, 1971, in Bombay and studied at Campion School in the city and at The Doon School, Dehradun.

While Jyotiraditya Scindia belongs to the Congress party, his aunts -Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje – are top BJP leaders of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. Forty-seven-year-old Scindia, who is is a nine-term member of the Lok Sabha, has never lost an election since 1971 in his entire career.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyadarshini Raje Scindia have been married since 1994. Priyadarshini is the princess of the Erstwhile Gwalior Royal Family. The Scindia couple is blessed with a boy and a girl. The name of boy is Aryaman Scindia and girl’s name is Ananya Scindia.

