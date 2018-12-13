Kamal Nath, one of the most senior members of the Congress party, will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, the party decided today. Kamal Nath had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today following which the decision to name him as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh was taken.

Kamal Nath, one of the most senior members of the Congress party, will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, the party decided today. Kamal Nath had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today following which the decision to name him as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh was taken. Kamal Nath along with party leader Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia had arrived in Bhopal on late Thursday night following which the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee announced him as the next Chief Minister. Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded assembly elections 2018, bagging 114 seats in the 230 member assembly. It remained just 2 seats short to reach the absolute majority mark but with the support of other MLAs (BSP and others), it is all set to form the next government in the state.

Who is Kamal Nath?

Kamal Nath, who will be sworn in as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been a former Union Minister of Urban Development and one of the most senior members of the Lok Sabha. He fought from the Chhindwara constituency from Madhya Pradesh, a place where he has been elected for nine times. Kamal Nath played a key role in recently concluded assembly elections and made ensured a better performance by the Congress party.

Kamal Nath was elected to the Lok Sabha (Lower House of the Parliament) in 1980 and was reelected for the 4 consecutive terms. During his so far political career, Kamal Nath has held several portfolios as a council of ministers, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Environment and Forests, Union Minister of Textiles. Between 2001-2004, he served as the General Secretary of the Congress party and held the post of Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Congress-led government from 2004 to 2009.

Apart from being a senior and trusted party leader, Kamal Nath has good ties with the Gandhi-Nehru family. Kamal Nath has been a class-mate with Sanjay Gandhi at the famous Doon School. He is also associated with the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) and serves as the president of the board of governors. Apart from that, Kamal Nath holds the responsibility of the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Child Development Council.

