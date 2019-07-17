Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav? Born in Maharashtra, Kulbhushan Jadhav is a son of former Mumbai Police officer. He served in the Indian Navy as a naval officer. In 2015, Pakistan apprehended Jadhav on the charges of espionage. In 2017, he was sentenced to death. In the same year, India moved to the International Court of Justice in the Hague where the verdict will be delivered today.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav? The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver its judgement today in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with both India and Pakistan expecting a favourable verdict. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, is languishing in Pakistan’s prison for the three years and four months. India is using all its efforts to release Jadhav while rival Pakistan is adamant on its position that Jadhav is a spy. After Pakistan’s military court sentenced him to death, India knocked the doors of the ICJ in The Hague.

Who is Khulbhusahn Jadhav?

Son of a retired Mumbai Police officer Sudhir Jadhav, Khulbhushan Jadhav is a resident of Maharashtra’s Sangli. He was born in April 1970 and has two children. After serving the country as a naval officer, Jadhav sought a premature retirement and started his own business, reports said.

With his arrest in March 2019, the life of Jadhav and his family completely changed. His arrest also created further gaps between the two nuclear-armed nations. Pakistan claimed, the retired Indian Navy officer was apprehended from its Balochistan province after he illegally entered the country for spying. Islamabad has also accused Jadhav of working for Indian intelligence agencies to disturb peace in Pakistan.

In 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death after he was denied consular access. Pakistan military chief Qamar Javed Bajwa also endorsed the sentence. In the same year, India moved to the ICJ in the Hague for seeking justice. The country strongly rejected Pakistan’s spy theory, saying he was kidnapped from Iran’s Chabhar city by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. In December 2017, Pakistan allowed Jadhav’s wife and mother to meet him.

India has made three points at the ICJ for securing the release of Jadhav. First, Pakistan denied consular access to the former Indian Navy officer and violated the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Second, Islamabad did not inform New Delhi immediately after he was apprehended. Third, Pakistan did not inform Jadhav of his consular rights.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App