The senior journalist Kuldeep Nayyar took his last breath at 95 on Thursday morning. He is counted among the noted journalists. During Emergency in 1975, Kuldeep Nayyar was jailed in the freedom of press. Kuldeep was also awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his immense contribution.

The renowned journalist Kuldeep Nayyar took his last breath at 95 on Thursday morning at a Delhi hospital. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Among many renowned journalists, in the year 1975, Nayyar staunchly opposed the Emergency imposed during the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi. During Emergency, he was also jailed for protesting against the Centre-imposed censorship on the print media.

In 2015, Kuldeep was awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his immense contribution to journalism at the eighth edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence awards.

Kuldeep was also the author and a human activist. He published 15 books including ‘Beyond the Lines’, ‘India after Nehru’ and ‘Emergency Retold’.

The last rites of Kuldeep Nayyar will be performed at 1 pm on Thursday at Lodhi crematorium. Nayyar also served as High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom in 1990.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More