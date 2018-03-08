National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio on Thursday took oath as Nagaland Chief Minister for the fourth time in his so far political journey. Rio will lead the NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance government in Nagaland after they defeated Naga People's Front in recently held Assembly Elections. Took oath for the fourth consecutive time, know who is Neiphiu Rio and some lesser known facts about new Nagaland Chief Minister.

National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio on Thursday took the oath as Nagaland Chief Minister for the fourth time during his so far political journey. After Nagaland Assembly Election 2018 results, the NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party formed an alliance government in the state, leaving behind Naga People’s Front (NPF) in a neck-and-neck election. NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio took the charge of the office for the fourth time. In the recently held Assembly elections, NDPP and BJP alliance together bagged 29 seats while NPF secured 27 seats. However, the NDPP and BJP managed to form the government. It was for the first time when the oath-taking ceremony was held in full public view at the Kohima Local Ground.

Who is NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio, the new Chief Minister of Nagaland?

Neiphiu Rio, born in November 11, 1950, the son of Late Guolhoulie Rio of Tuophema village in Kohima District and belongs to the Angami Naga tribe, sworn in as Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fourth time on Thursday. Previously, Neiphiu Rio was the Chief Minister of Nagaland during 2003-2008, 2008-2013 and 2013-2014. Rio, a member of Parliament from Nagaland Lok Sabha, is only Nagaland Chief Minister who has served three consecutive terms. Rio did his schooling from Baptist English School, Kohima and Sainik School, Purulia, West Bengal. Rio later went to St Joseph’s College, Darjeeling and graduated from Kohima Arts College. Entering into politics, Rio was elected to Nagaland Legislative Assembly as Congress (I) candidate from the Northern Angami-II constituency during the 7th General Elections of 1989.

Lesser-known facts about new Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

Upon joining politics, Neiphiu first became the president of Kohima District Youth Wing of United Democratic Front. He was just 22 at that time.

Neiphiu Rio revived the Naga People’s Council (NPC), after he left Congress following difference. Rio first renamed NPC to Nagaland People’s Front and later Naga People’s Front.

Neiphiu Rio was appointed as the Minister for Sports and School Education and Minister for Higher & Technical Education and Art & Culture. He also served as Chairman of Nagaland Industrial Development Corporation, Nagaland Khadi & Village Industries Board and Development Authority of Nagaland.

Being the member of Indian National Congress, Rio had served as Nagaland’s Home Minister when the cabinet was headed by SC Jamir from 1998 till 2002.

On May 20, 1995, Rio survived in an assassination attempt after a group of armed people attacked his motorcade at Dimapur in Nagaland. In the deadly incident, his driver was killed and many bodyguards were also injured.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, Neiphiu Rio is the richest legislator in Nagaland with assets over Rs 36 crore.

Speaking about his achievements, Neiphiu played a key role in setting up the Music Task Force, which is the first music industry in the country. For his outstanding contributions to politics in Kolkata, Neiphiu Rio was awarded the Mother Teresa Millennium award in 2007.

