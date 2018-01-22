Om Prakash Rawat will be the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. Rawat, who has held many govt positions in his long career, will be succeeding Achal Kumar Jyoti to the post. He will be taking over as CEC on January 23. Talking about his priorities, Mr Rawat has said that he will try to ensure fair elections in india during his tenure.

Om Prakash Rawat was on Sunday appointed as Chief Election Commissioner of India. He will be succeeding incumbent Achal Kumar Jyoti to the post. Rawat is a retired IAS cadre of 1977 Madhya Pradesh batch and has held many important govt positions. He will be taking on his responsibility on January 23. It is important to note that a CEC has a tenure of six years, but if they reach an age of 65, he has to demit the office.

Mr Rawat was born on December 2, 1953. He completed his master’s degree in Physics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). After that he went to United Kingdom (UK) to complete his MSc in Social Development Planning. Om Prakash Rawat was appointed as United Nations election observer in South Africa on May 1994 where he was entitled with the responsibility to keep a watch on first post-apartheid elections. Apart from this, Rawat has also served as Collector of Narsinghpur from 1983-86 and Indore (Madhya Pradesh) from 1986-88.

He received Prime Minister’s Award on April 21, 2010 while serving as Principal Secretary (SC/ST Welfare Department), Govt. of Madhya Pradesh. He has also served as Principal Secretary to CM of Madhya Pradesh. During his tenure as election commissioner of India, Mr Rawat monitored general assembly election in 14 states including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam among others.

After his appointment as CEC, Mr Rawat spoke to media about his priorities. “As CEC, my priority will be to have a continuity of delivering free, fair and credible elections through the engagement of all stakeholders and to build consensus on poll reforms, ” he told ET.