President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the first Lokpal of India. Pinaki Chandra Ghose's name was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection panel and was approved by President on Tuesday.

Along with Pinaki Chandra Ghose, 8 other Lokpal members have been appointed by the President. The first Lokpal committee comprises 4 members from the judicial background and 4 non-judicial members and ex-servicemen. The names approved by the President for first Lokpal committee are former Chief Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari, and Ajay Kumar Tripathi. From the non-judicial background, first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam have been appointed.

Who is Pinaki Chandra Ghose?

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, who served as the Supreme Court judge, was born on May 28, 1952. He has served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and Justice of the Calcutta High Court. He is son of late Justice Sambhu Chandra Ghose and fifth generation lawyer from his family. His ancestor Hara Chandra Ghose was the first Indian Chief Justice of the Sadar Dewani Adalat at Calcutta in 1867 and now Pinaki Chandra Ghose has been appointed as the first Lokpal of India.

The demand to bring Lokpal or anti-corruption authority was raised by social activist Anna Hazare. He had protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in demand to bring the Lokpal legislature. Anna Hazare with his close aides including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did the hunger strike for several days. The social activists’ moment’s aim was to filter corruption in the Indian government through introduction of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev had also demanded the same to bring black money back from Swiss bank and other foreign banks.

