A member of the BJP, Pramod Sawant is the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. Sawant represents the Sanquelim constituency in the Goa Legislative Assembly and is a member of the BJP. He is an Ayurveda practitioner by profession.

The name that has been resonating amid the calls for Manohar Parrikar’s successor is Pramod Sawant. Sources have already declared him as the next Goa Chief Minister, however, the official announcement is to be made at 3 pm. Pramod Sawant is currently in the lead as he is facing tough competition from his allies Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP), who have reportedly rejected him. Apart from the Opposition, he is contesting with MGP head leader Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP chief and state minister Vijay Sardesai, who both see themselves as an appropriate candidate for the CM post.

Apart from that, BJP leader, Vinay Tendulkar, and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are also serving a tough competition to Sawant. The chances of Sawant to become are higher as compared to Vishwajit Rane following the fact that the latter is an ex-Congressman. Except that, the BJP is pressing for its own candidate to become the next Goa CM.

Who is Pramod Sawant?

Born on April 24, 1973, the BJP leader obtained a Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery degree from the Ganga Education Society’s Ayurvedic Medical College in Kolhapur and a postgraduate degree of Master of Social Work from the Tilak Maharashtra University at Pune.

According to reports, Pramod Sawant is known to have been groomed by Parrikar himself.

