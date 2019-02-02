Who is Rishi Kumar Shukla, the new CBI chief? Shukla, an officer of the 1983-batch from Madhya Pradesh, has served as the Director General of Police of the state. He is currently the chairman of Madhya Pradesh police housing corporation.

Shukla was chosen over Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra, Shivanand Jha, and S S Deswal for the coveted post.

Rishi Kumar Shukla: The wait for a regular CBI chief is finally over with the appointment of former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Rishi Kumar Shukla. The decision was taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered panel which also comprises leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The coveted post has been lying vacant since January 10 when Alok Verma was shunted out of the agency on corruption charges. Shukla will lead the CBI for a period of two years.

Who is Rishi Kumar Shukla – the new CBI chief?

Shukla, an officer of the 1983-batch from Madhya Pradesh, has served as the Director General of Police of the state. He is currently the chairman of Madhya Pradesh police housing corporation. Before becoming DGP of Madhya Pradesh, he served as the Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Born on August 23, 1960, the new CBI chief hails from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The officer will serve the office for a term of two years. A Commerce Graduate, Shukla joined the civil service in 1983. He began his IPS career as Chief Superintendent of Police of Raipur district in undivided Madhya Pradesh. He was later posted as the Superintendent of Police at Damoh, Shivpuri, and Mandsaur. He served as the Additional DG Intelligence from the year 2009 to 2012. Shukla was chosen over Javeed Ahmed, Rajni Kant Misra, Shivanand Jha, and S S Deswal for the coveted post.

