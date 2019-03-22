Sam laid the foundation for India's telecommunication and technology revolution in the 1980s as he founded as well as chaired India's Telecom Commission. Pitroda has been an active campaigner to bridge the global digital divide. The second phase of India's technology revolution was led by Pitroda as he headed India's National Commission and brought in reforms related to educational institutions and infrastructure. His political career began as an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on technology missions related to water, literacy, immunization, oilseeds, dairy.

Sam Pitroda, the man who received backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for questioning Balakot air strikes by calling it another attack is Congress’s overseas chief. Although many know Sam Pitroda as a Congressman, however very few know that the Sam Pitroda is India’s telecom inventor who introduced mobile phones in India and is also a renowned entrepreneur, development thinker and policymaker. The man has spent 50 years in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).

Sam laid the foundation for India’s telecommunication and technology revolution in the 1980s as he founded as well as chaired India’s Telecom Commission. Pitroda has been an active campaigner to bridge the global digital divide. The second phase of India’s technology revolution was led by Pitroda as he headed India’s National Knowledge Commission between 2005-2009 and brought in reforms related to educational institutions and infrastructure. His political stint with Congress began as an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on technology missions related to water, literacy, immunization, oilseeds, dairy.

Pitroda is also the chairman of five non-profit organizations including India Food Bank, The Global Knowledge Initiative and the Institute of Transdisciplinary Health, United Nations Broadband Commission for Digital Development and International Telecommunication Union. Besides, the man also owns several companies in the United States and is also an author.

On Friday, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday said there is nothing new about the Pulwama terror attack because terrorist attacks happen in the country all the time and it happened in Mumbai also. The then UPA government led by prime minister Manmohan Singh could have reacted to Pakistan-sponsored 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks by sending Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets to launch air strikes inside Pakistan but that is not the right approach for the country to deal with the world. Pitroda’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack came a day after Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had hatched the Pulwama conspiracy to get votes in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

#WATCH Sam Pitroda,Indian Overseas Congress Chief, says, "8 people(26/11 terrorists) come&do something, you don’t jump on entire nation(Pakistan).Naive to assume that just because some people came &attacked,every citizen of that nation is to be blamed.I don’t believe in that way" pic.twitter.com/K66Ds4p3ke — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Questioning the government on the number of terrorists killed in Balakot air strike, Pitroda said if the government says 300 people were killed, the country wants to know that but the global media claims that nobody was killed and it hurts him as an Indian citizen.

Speaking on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Pitroda said it is naive to assume that just because some people came to Mumbai illegally via sea route and killed several people, every citizen of Pakistan should be blamed. He said he doesn’t believe in that way and the government should not jump to a conclusion and claim about Pakistan’s involvement in the terrorist attack.

Pitroda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises a strong government and strong is not necessarily a good thing for democracy because Hitler was also very strong, all dictators are strong, Chinese leader is very strong…India will have to decide if they really want a strong government in 2019, he added.

Congress has not commented on the shocking statement made by Pitroda yet. In the past, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal and Navjot Singh Siddhu have sought Balakot air strike proof from the government and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the bandwagon despite the IAF’s claim about hitting terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan.

Even, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Delhi Congress leader Haroon Yusuf blamed the government for politicising the Balakot air strike. The attack didn’t end there. Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka B K Hariprasad stooped to another low. He stirred a controversy with his “match-fixing” comments on the Pulwama suicide bombing while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

