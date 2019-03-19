Sudin Madhav Dhavalikar is also known as 'Ramkrishna' Dhavalikar. He has been also elected as Member of Legislature Assembly (MLA) for five times in Goa and represents the Marcaim constituency. Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Pramod Sawant has succeeded Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister in a late night ceremony on Monday. Along with him, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijay Sardesai took an oath as new deputy Chief Ministers.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Pramod Sawant has succeeded Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister in a late night ceremony on Monday. Along with him, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijay Sardesai took an oath as new deputy Chief Ministers. Three of them were close-runners in the contest for the new Goa CM, however, it was Sawant who made it to the spot. Apart from these three, 11 other lawmakers, including MGP’s Manohar Ajgaonkar and GFP’s Vinod Palyekar took an oath as Cabinet ministers.

Who is Sudin Dhavalikar?

Sudin Madhav Dhavalikar is also known as ‘Ramkrishna’ Dhavalikar. He has been also elected as Member of Legislature Assembly (MLA) for five times in Goa and represents the Marcaim constituency.

The 62-year-old leader was born on November 21, 1956, in Ponda, Goa. He has been serving his party, MGP, for last 20 years and has played a key role to keep it alive after many defections in the party. Also, MGP first ruling party after the end of Portuguese colonial rule in 1961 that makes it one of the oldest party in Goa.

In the last 15 years, Dhavalikar has held several pivotal portfolios in various government, including Public works department, transport and river navigation.

In Manohar Parrikar’s cabinet, he was holding the PWD portfolio. He was at number 2 position in Goa cabinet during Parrikar’s tenure.

One of the key scandals linked to Dhavalikar’s name was when Aam Aadmi Party claimed that he lied in his sworn affidavit regarding his educational qualification. However, the Ponda court later dismissed the case filed by the AAP.

Studied at Chowgule College, Sudin Dhavalikar is one of the key ministers of the MGP.

The BJP’s ally MGP was demanding to appoint Dhavalikar as the new Chief Minister, however, the BJP was adamant to make one of its own party members to become the new CM.

On March 17, 2019, Goa politics suffered a huge road-breaker after Manohar Parrikar took his last breath following a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Since then, the ruling BJP and the Opposition were staking claim to form the government in the state.

