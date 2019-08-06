Sushma Swaraj Death: Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent and trusted women face of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 67 years.

Sushma Swaraj Death: One of the biggest and renowned names of politics, Sushma Swaraj has passed away at the age of 57 years. She was a very well known Indian politician and an ex supreme court lawyer. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today itself around 9:00 PM. She was also the first woman external affairs of India. Sushma Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from May 26, 2014, to May 30, 2019. she also got elected seven times as a member of the Parliament and three times as the member of the legislative assembly. She was the most prominent women face of the Bhartiya Janta Party. She was the youngest cabinet minister when she joined the Haryana government as she was only 25 years of age at that time and was the first woman chief minister of Delhi too.

Her most notable political fight was against one of the most prominent Congress leader and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Bellary in the 1999 Lok Sabha Polls. She was her party’s woman face against Sonia Gandhi.

Sushma Swaraj was born in Ambala, Haryana. Her father’s name was Hardev Sharma and her mother was Laxmi Devi. Her father was an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). As per her initial career is considered, Sushma Swaraj started practicing as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India and she began her political career with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s.

As per her personal life is concerned, Sushma Swaraj married Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975. she has a daughter named Bansuri who is basically a graduate from the Oxford University and a Barrister at Law from the inner temple.

