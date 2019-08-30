Who is Swami Chinmayanand, accused in kidnapping and rape case: A BJP leader and former MP, Swami Chinmayanand renounced royalty as a young man after being inspired by teachings of Mahavir Jain and Buddha.

Senior BJP leader and former MP Swami Chinmayanand was accused of sexually harassing and kidnapping a 23-year-old woman, found by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan police today. The police confirmed that the woman was found along with her friend, promising necessary legal action would be taken in the matter. The woman was studying at SS Law College and went missing on Saturday, August 24, after posting a video on Facebook alleging that a leader of the Sant Samaj had harassed her was threatening to kill her. She had not named Chinmayanad in the video, however, the family of the woman later accused Chinmayanand of harassing and kidnapping her.

The 72-year-old BJP leader’s trust runs the college where the woman was studying. A report in the NDTV noted that Chinmayanand runs five colleges and has an Ashram in Shahjahanpur. The report further added that his empire is worth millions, however, no recorders were available.

He comes from UP’s Gonda district and comes from a royal family of Avadh. The former BJP MP left his family at a young age after being inspired by the teaching of Mahavir Jain and Buddha. He has also taken the vow of celibacy.

The BJP leader has completed an MA from Lucknow University and also holds a doctorate degree. He is also Editor of two monthly magazines, Pramarath and Vivek Rashmi.

His political career was on the peak when he was appointed as minister of state for internal affairs in Third Vajpayee Ministry. He was a BJP MP from Jaunpur, Badaun and Machhilshahr in 1999, 1991 and 1998 respectively. He won his last elections in 1999, however, the BJP still considers him one of the strongest BJP leaders in the party.

It was not the first time that Chinmayanand was accused of sexual misconduct. Earlier in 2011, a girl who had spent a year in his ashram accused him of abduction and rape. A case was also filed against the BJP leader, which was withdrawn by the UP government in 2018.

