Who is the next Goa CM?: Goa chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has died at the age of 63. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer. His death has left the state of Goa in the political crisis. A day before his death, the Congress staked claim to form the government and had written to Governor Mridula Sinha, alleging that that BJP does not have the numbers to run a stable government.

The Rahul Gandhi-party made it clear that it would move to the Supreme Court if the state would be brought under President’s rule. In a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, Chandrakant Kavlekar, the leader of the Opposition in Goa Assembly, said that the incumbent BJP-led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar has lost the strength in the house, besides the trust of the people.

The Congress asked the Governor to dismiss the State goverment and ensure the party, which is the single largest party in the house and is enjoying the majority, be called to form the government in the state.

In its letter, the Congress also made a reference to the death of BJP MLA Francis D’Souza, who passed away in February 2019. After his death, the strength of BJP in Goa Assembly came down to 13.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party, securing 17 seats in the 40-seat legislature. The BJP had won 13, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and Independents won three each seat, while Nationalist Congress Party won one seat.

Despite having the highest number of seats, the Congress could not get the support of four legislators to form the government. On the other side, BJP managed to gain the confidence of MLAs from other parties and appointed former defence minister as the chief minister of Goa. Also, Congress lost its three legislators to BJP.

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Saturday said that Parrikar is there and he is strong. He added that there is no reason to discuss leadership change in Goa. Meanwhile, the Congress party is likely to visit Raj Bhawan tonight to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Currently, the Congress has 14 MLAs, whereas BJP has 13 legislators and it is backed by three legislators of Goa Forward Party, and three of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. It also enjoys the support of an independent legislator and one Nationalist Congress Party. The three seats in the legislature are lying vacant.

