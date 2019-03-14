Who is Tom Vadakkan: Vadakkan had left a corporate job to join the Congress party as a member in the late Rajiv Gandhi's band of media consultants in the late eighties. Then was made a secretary in AICC with special responsibilities of media relations. He is a native of Kerala's Thrissur.

Who is Tom Vadakkan: Congress leader Tom Vadakkan, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, is considered a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Vadakkan was the spokesperson of the Indian National Congress (INC) for a long time. Vadakkan had left a corporate job to join the Congress party as a member in the late Rajiv Gandhi’s band of media consultants in the late eighties. Then was made a secretary in AICC with special responsibilities of media relations.

In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Vadakkan had tried his best to contest from his native Thrissur seat in Kerala and he had the open backing from the Thrissur diocese of the powerful Syro Malabar Church which is considered the country’s largest Catholic church.

Reports said the BJP may field Vadakkan in the Lok Sabha elections from a seat in Kerala. Vadakkan’s Facebook profile says he was the ex-chairman at Deen Asyal Upadhyaya College and ex-chairman at Bhaskraycharya College of Applied Sciences.

In the past, Vadakkan had criticised Prime Minister Modi in the past on several issues including fuel price hike, economic crisis and the Rafale issue.

Apart from that Trinamool Congress MLA Arjun Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

