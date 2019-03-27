After having a successful career in Bollywood, actor Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her debut in politics. Born on February 4, 1974, the actor has worked in multilingual film, along with Hindi films. She made her debut in films as a child artist was in 1977 in the film Karm.

After having a successful career in Bollywood, actor Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her debut in politics. It has been reported that the actor will soon be joining the Congress in Delhi at around 1 pm. The Blackmail actor will meet Congress scion Rahul Gandhi at his residence before officially joining the grand old party. Reports said that the party has decided to field her from Mumbai North Constituency against BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

Born on February 4, 1974, the actor has worked in multilingual film, along with Hindi films. She made her debut in films as a child artist was in 1977 in the film Karm. She has also worked in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam language films. Coming to her Bollywood debut, it was Rekha and Shakti Kapoor-starrer Kalyug (1981) that introduced the nation to Urmila.

Her first role as an adult was with the film Malayalam blockbuster Chanakyan (1989), however, it was 1991 box office hit Narsimha in which she was featured in the lead role.

After gaining recognition in Bollywood, she gave some of the top-grossed films at the Box office including Rangeela, Indian, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Kaun, Mast, Dillagi, Khoobsurat, Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ek Hasina Thi, Om Jai Jagadeesh, Bhoot, Pinjar, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and Chamatkar among others.

She then made headlines after she married Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir on 3 March 2016. Before that, she also took a brief break from the big screens and appeared on small screens.

In 2011, Matondkar was one of the judges on the dance reality show named Chak Dhoom Dhoom on Colors channel, along with Javed Jaffrey and Terence Lewis. In 2012, Urmila Matondkar was a judge on the Marathi dance reality show Dance Maharashtra Dance on Zee Marathi and was seen in the Marathi movie Hridayanath.

Then in 2014 she made her Marathi debut t with the film Ajoba and was highly praised by the critics. Last year, she made a comeback in Bollywood by doing an item song in dark comedy film Blackmail.

