The Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday early morning took oath as new deputy Chief Minister of the state. Vijai Sadesai along with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar will assist the new Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. All 3 leaders were close to late CM Manohar Parrikar who died at the age of 63 after a long battle against pancreatic cancer at his private residence in Panaji on Sunday evening. The sworn-in-ceremony of Chief Minister, and 11 other ministers including 2 deputy CMs has held at around 2 am in presence of Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Panaji.

The Goa 40 seat assembly currently has 36 members following deaths of 2 BJP leaders Manohar Parrikar and Francis D’Souza. While 2 Congressmen resigned from their posts. Notably, BJP is being supported by 3 GFP, 3 MGP and 3 independent MLAs, which takes the total to 21. While Congress is four short of the magical number and has 14 MLAs and support of 1 NCP member. Earlier, after the Goa assembly elections resulted in a hung assembly, GFP leaders had agreed to support Manohar Parrikar as Chief Minister.

Who is Vijai Sardesai?

Vijai Sardesai was born on June 14, 1970 in Buenos Aires in Argentina. He started his political career with student politics and was the Chairman of the Goa University Students Council. Sardesai started his journey with the Indian National Congress (INC) and later became the Goa Pradesh Youth Congress chief. In 2012, he quit the Congress, when he was denied candidature from Fatorda constituency. He emerged victorious as an independent candidate. Sardesai had joined the newly formed Goa Forward Party on January 16, 2017 and contested the Goa Legislative Assembly election in 2017.

GFP had contested in only 4 constituencies out of which a year old party won 3 seats and Vijai Sardesai was one of the winning candidates. The reports suggest that Vijai Sardesai was a close aide to Manohar Parrikar and both of them shared a great bond.

Sardesai was also in the race for CM post along with his counter part Sudin Dhavalikar but the party high command named speaker Pramod Sawant as the new Chief Minister of Goa after the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

