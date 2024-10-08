Who is Vikar Rasool Wani? Congress Leader Takes Lead in Banihal Constituency Assembly Elections

In the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani is emerging as the frontrunner from the Banihal constituency, with results being announced on Tuesday, October 8. Wani, a seasoned politician, is currently leading against his closest competitor, Imtiyaz Shan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Who is Vikar Rasool Wani?

Vikar Rasool Wani, 50, has a long-standing political career and serves as a special invitee to the Congress Central Working Committee (CWC). He previously held the presidency of the Congress’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, demonstrating his influence within the party.

Wani’s political journey has been marked by significant victories; he has won the assembly elections from the Banihal constituency in 2008 and 2014. His tenure includes serving as the minister of power with independent charge during a time when Jammu and Kashmir was still a state.

Wani has developed a close association with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, dating back to his time as the national general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. His political career began at the grassroots level, winning a councillor seat in the municipal elections from Banihal before being fielded as a candidate for the assembly elections in 2008.

The Banihal Constituency and Its Political Landscape

Banihal is one of five constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir where the National Conference (NC) and Congress are engaged in a ‘friendly contest.’ Both parties announced their candidates, resulting in heightened political rivalry. The constituency went to polls in the first phase on September 18, and the campaign saw tensions escalate between Congress and the NC.

During a public rally in Chareel, located on the outskirts of Banihal town, Wani did not hold back in his criticism of the National Conference. He stated, “These people have sucked the blood of the people; their red flag is stained with blood.”

Campaigning on Development and Accountability

Wani’s campaign centered around the development projects he implemented during his time as a two-time MLA. He directly challenged the NC candidate to a debate, emphasizing the accomplishments of his leadership. He further accused the NC of exploiting the residents, declaring, “We know that you exploit the people… and if anyone has experienced the worst of that, it’s Banihal. You have given nothing to Banihal, yet today you attempt to buy their loyalty with money.”