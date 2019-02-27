Who is Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman? India confirms MiG 21 Bison missing: The government of India on Wednesday confirmed that the Indian Air Force has lost a MiG 21 Bison jet but didn't confirm the identity of the missing pilot.

Who is Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman? India confirms MiG 21 Bison missing: Wing Commander Abhinandan is an Indian Air Force fighter pilot captured by Pakistani forces, according to a video put out by Pakistani social media. Wing Commander Abhinandan took off in a MiG 21 Bison jet on Wednesday, the ANI reported.

In this video, a blind-folded moustachioed man in pilot overalls can be seen identifying himself and giving out his service number which is the due protocol for captured officers during conflicts. The blindfolded man can be seen bleeding from a possible head injury requesting his captors to identify themselves.

#WATCH Raveesh Kumar, MEA: One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21. Pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts. pic.twitter.com/Bm0nVChuzF — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that a MiG 21 Bison jet was shot down on Wednesday morning and an IAF pilot was missing in action. The spokesperson didn’t identify the missing pilot.

India had informed about Counter-Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully.

The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.

Earlier, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR, had claimed that Pakistani forces captured two Indian pilots alive after PAF pilots shot down to IAF jets. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has deleted the video on its Twitter handle.

