Who was Atif Mir? A 12-year-old kid killed in Kashmir after terrorists kept him hostage: Atif Mir, 12, a resident of volatile Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces on Friday. Atif along with his uncle Abdul Hameed Mir, 60, was kept hostage by two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in the house in which later were trapped. Earlier, eight members of the family were inside the house when cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the Mir Mohallah locality of Hajin. Six of them came out quickly but ill-fated Atif and Hameed could not come as they were not allowed to leave.

After spending more than seven hours with the captors, Hameed also came out. He said that terrorists were sitting at two places in the room and were keeping an eye at security forces. Hameed said that he was directed to sit near another terrorist and in the meanwhile, he found the door open and fled from the spot. He informed that slain captors were staying in the house for the last three days.

Thousands attended funeral prayers of 12-yr-old boy Atif Mir at his native village in #Hajin.

It's so unfortunate that even after multiple requests from her mother to militants, he wasn't released from the hostage. May Allah rest his soul in peace. Ameen! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/rE4MvIwPAq — Bhat Burhan (@bhattburhan02) March 22, 2019

Reports said that when all the efforts failed to rescue Atif, the encounter ensued between the LeT terrorists and security forces. In the gunfight terrorists and innocent school going kid were killed. The body of Atif was completely charred. Police identified the terrorists as Ali and Hubaib, both Pakistani nationals.

Police in a statement said that the terrorists kept two civilians as hostages, however, security forces with the assistance of community members safely rescued Atif’s uncle. Police spokesman said that Atif was kept hostage by the militants till the end. They said that despite repeated requests by community members and police for the school kid’s release, he could not be rescued from the clutches of terrorists.

Shareefa Begum, the mother of Atif, said that her son was a student of class VI at Army Goodwill School in the locality and the family was planning to admit him in a boarding school. Local reports quoted her mother Shareefa Begum as having said that she went inside the house in which terrorists were trapped. She said that she could not found her son as doors of the rooms were closed.

"When I left the house, they didn't let him(Atif) leave..they said keep him here… I pleaded but they didn't let him go.. his uncle ran from the house." pic.twitter.com/XYRvoHe3do — Khalid Shah (@khalidbshah) March 22, 2019

The heart-wrenching videos appealing terrorists to free Atif went viral on social media. In one of the video, Atif’s mother is seen pleading terrorists to release her son. She appealed captors to free her son for God’s sake. Another village elder is seen pleading to free captive kid. He asked terrorists this is not jihad but jahalat

As per the police account, Ali was a dreaded terrorist who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilian atrocity cases. Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police also requested citizens to not venture inside the encounter zone until the area is sanitised.

Meanwhile, the killing of an innocent minor was widely condemned. Khurram Parvez, human rights activist and program coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, said that Atif was killed during the encounter at Hajin when the house in which militants were hiding was destroyed by armed forces. He held both militants and security forces responsible for the killing of a minor. Parvez added that surely militants are accused of a horrible crime.

Atif (12) was killed during the encounter at Hajin when the house in which militants were hiding was destroyed by armed forces. Atif was held hostage by militants. Militants & armed forces are both responsible for this murder. Surely militants are accused of a horrible crime. — Khurram Parvez (@KhurramParvez) March 22, 2019

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he is deeply saddened by the killing of Atif. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, head clerk of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, said that it is heart wrenching that the young child was lost in such a manner.

Condemn and deeply saddened at the killing of 11 year old Atif in Hajin. It is heart wrenching that the young child was lost in such a manner. My heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and dua for jannah for the innocent soul. — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) March 23, 2019

"I lost my best friend, my brother, my secret keeper, my companion, my best man, my childhood, my youth, my innocence, my present, my past, my future, my happiness. I lost. I lost."

Friend of Atif Mir who was held hostage by LeT terrorists.

Via: @khalidbshah

Photo: @basiitzargar pic.twitter.com/tSyVJpg5s9 — Mehran (@mehranlone1) March 23, 2019

