George Fernandes was born to a Mangalorean Catholic family in Mangaluru on June 3, 1930, and rose to prominence as a union leader he came into contact with veteran union leader Placid D'Mello, and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and fought for the rights of labourers in Mumbai.

Fernandes, a former trade union leader, politician, journalist, agriculturist, and member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar passed away today (on January 29, 2019 ) at 88.

George Fernandes was born to a Mangalorean Catholic family — John Joseph Fernandes and Alice Martha Fernandes — in Mangaluru on June 3, 1930. Fernandes studied at Bengaluru’s St Peter’s Seminary to become Roman Catholic priest but he left the seminary due to frustration and moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1949 in search of greener pasture.

– In Mumbai, he came into contact with veteran union leader Placid D’Mello, and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and fought for the rights of labourers as a union leader. Fernandes took an active part in the Bombay labour movement that took place in the early 1950s.

– In 1967, Fernandes contested the general elections on a Samyukta Socialist Party ticket and defeated senior Congress leader S K Patil for the Bombay South constituency.

– He raised his voice against the Emergency imposed by the former prime minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi.

– Fernandes was an important member of the Janata Dal which was formed through the merger of Janata Party factions, the Lok Dal, Indian National Congress (Jagjivan), and the Jan Morcha united on 11 October 1988 under the leadership of former prime minister V P Singh.

– Apart from that, he had held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry, railways, and defence.

– The senior politician had quit the erstwhile Janata Dal and formed the Samata Party in 1994.

– The Kargil war broke out between India and Pakistan in 1999 when Fernandes served as the Defence Minister of the country under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He had also witnessed the Pokhran Nuclear test of 1988.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More