Who Was Goldy Brar? From Going To Canada On Student Visa To Becoming A Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang- Here's His Life Story

If the latest reports are to be believed reports gangster Goldy Brar was shot dead in the US. While awaiting confirmation from officials, here’s a closer examination of the life of the individual accused of the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and designated as a terrorist by the Indian government earlier this year.

Goldy Brar has been in the headlines constantly for his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and him taking the responsibility of assassinating acclaimed rapper Sidhu Moosewala. He claimed that the murder was carried out to avenge the death of a student leader Vicky Middukhera in Punjab in 2022.

Who Was Goldy Brar?

Satwinder Singh, also known as Satinderjit Singh or Goldy Brar, hails from Muktsar in Punjab and is the son of Shamsher Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab police. Brar purportedly had ties to a terrorist outfit called Babbar Khalsa, implicated in numerous murders, arms and ammunition smuggling, and the propagation of radical ideologies.

In 2017, he migrated to Canada on a student visa, having no criminal record at the time. Though he faced allegations of minor violence, he was acquitted of these charges in Punjab.

After relocating to Canada, Brar allegedly assumed control of operations for Lawrence Bishnoi, an incarcerated gangster in India, involving activities such as contract killings and extortion rackets. An Interpol notice was issued against him in 2022, following which he reportedly moved to the United States.

In May of the previous year, Brar was listed as the 15th most wanted individual in Canada, with accusations linking him to over 50 murders.

When Goldy Brar Admitted To Killing Sidhu MooseWala

Goldy Brar’sadmission of responsibility for the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala drew media attention. Furthermore, Brar was implicated as a central figure in the recent murder of a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda.

His father, Shamsher Singh, faced compulsory retirement as an ASI due to his alleged involvement in a murder case last year. Brar himself was also implicated in the same murder case involving a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Describing the musician as “egotistical” and in need of a lesson, he stated that Sidhu Moose Wala, along with Salman Khan, ranked among his top 10 targets. According to Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moose Wala exhibited egotism and abused his influence, both politically and financially. Consequently, it was deemed imperative to impart a lesson, which was duly executed.