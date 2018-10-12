PhD scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Wani was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Kupwara district on Thursday. Wani was one of the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who was killed by the security forces when an encounter broke out at Satgund in Handwara in the early hours on Thursday.

PhD scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Wani was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Kupwara district on Thursday. Wani was one of the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who was killed by the security forces when an encounter broke out at Satgund in Handwara in the early hours on Thursday. The encounter started after terrorists had fired upon on security forces including the police. According to reports, the police was making public announcements appealing the terrorists to surrender, however, they did not and the firing continued.

Who was Manan Wani?

Manan Wani, a PhD scholar-turned-terrorist, was a resident of Lolab region in J&K’s Kupwara district and was pursuing PhD from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). However, taking the wrong path, earlier in January 2018, he left studies and picked up guns and joined the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. Upon joined militancy, Manan Wani had said that their fight won’t end unless they won’t pick arms and fight against the security forces.

Justifying himself for choosing guns over his life and studies, Manan Wani using terror organisation’s social media cell alleged that he chose this path due to a fraudulent democracy, wort occupation and allegedly intellectualism.

Manan Wani’s name had become part of several discussions which were based on why youth in Kashmir was driving towards militancy, choosing the gun over a pen. Manan Wani also earned fame among selected people in the valley. Manan Wani had also asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to boycott the recently held civic body elections.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that it was a loss that another PhD scholar chose death over life. She added that her death was a loss for the valley and that they will try to solve the Kashmir issue by holding a dialogue with all the stakeholders, including Pakistan.

