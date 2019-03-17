Who was Manohar Parrikar? Late Manohar Parrikar was the poster boy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the most popular chief minister of Goa till his death on March 17, 2019. He continued to be the guiding force behind the Goa BJP even during his illness

Who was Manohar Parrikar? Late Manohar Parrikar was the poster boy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the most popular chief minister of Goa till his death on March 17, 2019. He continued to be the guiding force behind the Goa BJP even during his illness. Parrikar’s public appearance was more than enough to save the party and send a strong message to the Opposition camp that “All is well in Goa” because “Parrikar Abhi Zinda Hai”. In Goa, where the Congress is in a better position compared to the BJP, Parrikar fought like a valiant warrior Whenever there were rumours of leadership crisis in the state.

It is said the BJP leadership needed Parrikar more for their survival in Goa than Parrikar needed the party. He had all the characteristics of a true leader. Parrikar was known for his clean record, simple lifestyle, his tech background and strong decision-making skills.

At the same time, Parrikar was accessible to people. On several occasions, the former Goa chief minister was seen enjoying scooter ride and meeting people wherever and whenever he could.

The popular politician had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 14, 2017, for the fourth time after resigning from his post as the Union defence minister. Earlier, he was the chief minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014.

He joined PM Modi’s Cabinet as defence minister from 2014 to 2017 and remained a Member of Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2017. Parrikar was born in Mapusa town in North Goa on December 13, 1955, during Portuguese rule. He studied at Loyola High School in Margao and joined the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 1978.

Even after obtaining a graduate degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT-Bombay, Parrikar continued his work as a dedicated RSS member at his birthplace and became a pracharak at the age of 26. He was the first IIT alumnus to serve as the legislator of a state and chief minister.

Since February 2018, Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York after he was diagnosed with a pancreatic condition. On March 3, he underwent a check-up at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and was later allowed to go home as his health condition remained stable.

Parrikar’s wife Medha had died in 2000 of cancer. He is survived by two sons Utpal and Abhijat. While Utpal is an Electrical Engineering graduate from Michigan State University, Abhijat is a local businessman.

