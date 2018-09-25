Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in 1916. The co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh started his political-social life as an RSS worker in 1937. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has named several institutions after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya since 2016.

BJP leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to party president Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his 102nd birth anniversary. Do you know why Narendra Modi often refers to BJP ideologue in his speeches? Some political experts believe that it is a clear attempt to project Deen Dayal Upadhyaya as one of the ‘makers of modern India’. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has named several institutions after Deen Dayal Upadhyay since 2016.

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, PM Modi and saffron party president Amit Shah will address around a mega congregation of 13 lakh party workers today. PM Modi tweeted, “Tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti.)” He also shared a video highlighting the works and upholding the speeches of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Know about Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya?

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura in 1916. The co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh started his political-social life as an RSS worker in 1937. He became a full-time worker of the Hindu nationalist organisation in 1942. Despite qualifying the civil services examination, he did not join the government services. In the 1940s, he started the monthly Rashtra Dharma from Lucknow. He had also served as editor in various RSS magazines like weekly Panchjanya and the daily Swadesh

He completed his graduation at the Sanatan Dharma College, Kanpur in 1939. Later, he joined the St. John’s College in Agra to pursue post-graduation in English literature but did not complete it. He also contested Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh but did not get elected.

Mughalsarai railway station, one of India’s oldest, was recently renamed after one of the BJP’s tallest icons. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was found dead near Mughalsarai railway station tracks under mysterious circumstances in 1968. The Yogi-Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh recently ordered a CBI inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth after 50 years of the incident.

