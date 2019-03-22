Who was Rizwan Assad Pandit? A school teacher killed in police custody in Kashmir: Rizwan Assad Pandit, a young academic was picked from his home by Awantipora police on Sunday night. He was taken to Srinagar and lodged at Cargo camp of SOG, notorious wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Pandit died in the custody in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to his father Assadullah Pandit and brother Mubashir Pandit, the deceased was subjected to torture by the police. They said that injury marks were visible on the body of 29-year-old teacher

Who was Rizwan Assad Pandit? A school teacher killed in police custody in Kashmir: Rizwan Assad Pandit, 29-year-old private teacher died in Jammu and Kashmir police custody in Srinagar on Tuesday. Few days back, he was picked up from his residence in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district by a local police. He was lodged at notorious Cargo camp of Special Operations Group (SOG). He was detained for questioning in pursuance of a militancy related case.

Pandit’s custodial triggered massive protests and condemnations from all quarters in the valley. From separatists to mainstream leaders, almost everyone condemned this alleged extra-judicial killing. People from Sikh community of Kashmir also come out in protest.

The death of Pandit recalled the dreaded 1990s when hundreds of Kashmiris were either killed in torture centers or disappeared.

After Pandit’s death, the Jammu and Kashmir Police admitted that he died in their custody. They subsequently called for a magisterial inquiry.

But on Wednesday the custodial death of young academic took a new turn when police said they have lodged an FIR against deceased Pandit.

Apparently, in order to hush up the crime, police have said that Awantipora man was taken to his native Pulwama district for conducting searches at a militant hideout but he tried to escape.

A case under FIR number 09/2019 under section 224 RPC (When a person escapes or attempts to escape from custody) was filed against Pandit, police said.

Even the magisterial inquiry is Srinagar was closed and shifter to Pulwama as according to police, custodial death happened in south Kashmir district.

Meanwhile, the valley observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday to protest the killing of young teacher.

Separatist leader and head clerk of Jamia Masjid Srinagar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the alleged brutal killing once again exposes the helplessness, vulnerability and insecurity to the lives of Kashmiris as impunity of the authorities keeps rising.

Distraught at the brutal custodial killing of young Rizwan Ahmed of Awantipora. The brutal killing once again exposes the, helplessness, vulnerability and insecurity to the lives of Kashmiri’s as impunity of the authorities keeps rising. — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) March 19, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that had hoped custodial deaths were a thing of the dark past. He demanded exemplary punishment to the killers of school teacher.

I had hoped custodial deaths were a thing of our dark past. This is an unacceptable development & must be investigated in a transparent, time bound manner. Exemplary punishment must be handed out to the killers of this young man. https://t.co/Jj9RzsFu7r — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 19, 2019

Another former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that innocent Kashmiris are being dragged from their places for interrogation, but they return home dead from the torture centers. She added that the repressive approach of central government is forcing educated men to join militancy.

Innocent men hauled up from their homes for interrogation return home only in coffins now. GoI’s repressive approach leaves young educated men vulnerable who are forced to take up arms. Stop using Kashmir to exhibit your sick chauvinistic nationalism. We have suffered enough. https://t.co/YF4RhVb1QQ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 19, 2019

Condemning the death in police custody, separatist-turned-politician and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that this is what the sanctity of human life has been reduced to in Kashmir.

Condemn in strongest terms the death in police custody in Srinagar. This is what the sanctity of human life has been reduced to in Kashmir. My thoughts r with the family of the deceased. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) March 19, 2019

ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XUdP2yv5EU

The IAS topper-turned-politician Shah Feasal cautioned that the custodial killing of Pandit could further destroy the prospectus of peace in the valley. He demanded time-bound inquiry and arrest of the culprits.

This custodial killing can further destroy the prospectus of peace in Kashmir.

Time-bound inquiry must be conducted in this incident and the culprits arrested immediately. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) March 19, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More