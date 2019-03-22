Who was Rizwan Assad Pandit? A school teacher killed in police custody in Kashmir: Rizwan Assad Pandit, 29-year-old private teacher died in Jammu and Kashmir police custody in Srinagar on Tuesday. Few days back, he was picked up from his residence in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district by a local police. He was lodged at notorious Cargo camp of Special Operations Group (SOG). He was detained for questioning in pursuance of a militancy related case.
Pandit’s custodial triggered massive protests and condemnations from all quarters in the valley. From separatists to mainstream leaders, almost everyone condemned this alleged extra-judicial killing. People from Sikh community of Kashmir also come out in protest.
The death of Pandit recalled the dreaded 1990s when hundreds of Kashmiris were either killed in torture centers or disappeared.
After Pandit’s death, the Jammu and Kashmir Police admitted that he died in their custody. They subsequently called for a magisterial inquiry.
But on Wednesday the custodial death of young academic took a new turn when police said they have lodged an FIR against deceased Pandit.
Apparently, in order to hush up the crime, police have said that Awantipora man was taken to his native Pulwama district for conducting searches at a militant hideout but he tried to escape.
A case under FIR number 09/2019 under section 224 RPC (When a person escapes or attempts to escape from custody) was filed against Pandit, police said.
Even the magisterial inquiry is Srinagar was closed and shifter to Pulwama as according to police, custodial death happened in south Kashmir district.
Meanwhile, the valley observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday to protest the killing of young teacher.
Separatist leader and head clerk of Jamia Masjid Srinagar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the alleged brutal killing once again exposes the helplessness, vulnerability and insecurity to the lives of Kashmiris as impunity of the authorities keeps rising.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that had hoped custodial deaths were a thing of the dark past. He demanded exemplary punishment to the killers of school teacher.
Another former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that innocent Kashmiris are being dragged from their places for interrogation, but they return home dead from the torture centers. She added that the repressive approach of central government is forcing educated men to join militancy.
Condemning the death in police custody, separatist-turned-politician and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that this is what the sanctity of human life has been reduced to in Kashmir.
The IAS topper-turned-politician Shah Feasal cautioned that the custodial killing of Pandit could further destroy the prospectus of peace in the valley. He demanded time-bound inquiry and arrest of the culprits.
