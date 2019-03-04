Who was V Dhananjay Kumar? He was elected as the Lok Sabha parliamentarian in 1991 by defeating Congress's B Janardhana Poojary. Dhananjay Kumar held key portfolios in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Who was V Dhananjay Kumar? Former Union Minister V Dhananjay Kumar passed away this afternoon in Mangaluru after a prolonged illness, leaving a void in the politics of coastal Karnataka. He was 67 years old. The Karnataka politician, who was in a coma for the past six months, breathed his last in a private hospital. Dhananjaya Kumar, the former minister of state for finance in the central government, was once a staunch supporter of former chief minister and Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.

Born in 1951, Kumar had degrees in science and law. Dhananjay Kumar started his political career with the BJP and was elected as a legislator in Karnataka assembly in 1983. He also headed the BJP’s Dakshina Kannada unit between 1986 and 1990.

He fell out with the BJP and joined the JDS in 2014. However, a year later in 2015, he was back in the BJP’s fold. Ahead of 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, he again went on to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress in July 2017.

Political career in Delhi:

He was elected as the Lok Sabha parliamentarian in 1991 by defeating Congress’s B Janardhana Poojary. Dhananjay Kumar held key portfolios in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He served as the Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism in 1996, the Minister of State for Finance between 1999–2000 and the Union Minister of State for Textiles between 2000–2003.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More