Who Were The Pilots Of Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight And How Did They Manage To Land Smoothly?

A report about a hydraulic failure on an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah may have caused some concern on the ground, but sources within the airline revealed that the situation was managed smoothly in the cockpit.

Flight AXB 613, a Boeing 737-800, departed from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu at 5:40 pm on Friday and returned safely to the same airport by 8:15 pm.

What Exactly Happened?

After takeoff, the aircraft’s landing gear retracted as expected. However, shortly after, the cockpit’s master caution light, signaling a system issue, was triggered. Sensors detected that hydraulic fluid had drained from the system controlling the landing gear.

Despite this, the plane continued to function normally, as the Boeing 737-800 is equipped with backup systems for such emergencies.

The pilots opted to return to Tiruchirappalli rather than attempt a risky overweight landing with a full fuel load. They circled the area in a holding pattern to burn off excess fuel, ensuring the aircraft would reach a safe landing weight. The landing gear was manually lowered and locked on the first try, allowing for a smooth landing.

Meanwhile, on the ground, emergency preparations were in full swing. Tiruchirappalli Airport Director Gopalakrishnan reported that 20 ambulances and 18 fire engines were on standby. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were closely monitoring the situation, keeping officials ready for any emergency.

Who Were The Pilots?

Thanks to the professionalism of the flight crew, including pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole, the flight carrying 141 passengers landed without incident. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu commended the crew for following all safety protocols and ensuring passenger safety during the emergency.

After safely landing, the pilots were seen exiting the airport, having successfully handled the technical issues. Initially granted permission for a belly landing, they instead executed a normal landing after spending two hours circling to reduce fuel as a precaution. Their quick decision-making and communication with air traffic control were key to the safe outcome.

