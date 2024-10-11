Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Were The Pilots Of Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight And How Did They Manage To Land Smoothly?

The pilots opted to return to Tiruchirappalli rather than attempt a risky overweight landing with a full fuel load. They circled the area in a holding pattern to burn off excess fuel, ensuring the aircraft would reach a safe landing weight

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Who Were The Pilots Of Sharjah-Bound Air India Express Flight And How Did They Manage To Land Smoothly?

A report about a hydraulic failure on an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah may have caused some concern on the ground, but sources within the airline revealed that the situation was managed smoothly in the cockpit.

Flight AXB 613, a Boeing 737-800, departed from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu at 5:40 pm on Friday and returned safely to the same airport by 8:15 pm.

What Exactly Happened?

After takeoff, the aircraft’s landing gear retracted as expected. However, shortly after, the cockpit’s master caution light, signaling a system issue, was triggered. Sensors detected that hydraulic fluid had drained from the system controlling the landing gear.

Despite this, the plane continued to function normally, as the Boeing 737-800 is equipped with backup systems for such emergencies.

The pilots opted to return to Tiruchirappalli rather than attempt a risky overweight landing with a full fuel load. They circled the area in a holding pattern to burn off excess fuel, ensuring the aircraft would reach a safe landing weight. The landing gear was manually lowered and locked on the first try, allowing for a smooth landing.

Meanwhile, on the ground, emergency preparations were in full swing. Tiruchirappalli Airport Director Gopalakrishnan reported that 20 ambulances and 18 fire engines were on standby. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were closely monitoring the situation, keeping officials ready for any emergency.

Who Were The Pilots?

Thanks to the professionalism of the flight crew, including pilot Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole, the flight carrying 141 passengers landed without incident. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu commended the crew for following all safety protocols and ensuring passenger safety during the emergency.

After safely landing, the pilots were seen exiting the airport, having successfully handled the technical issues. Initially granted permission for a belly landing, they instead executed a normal landing after spending two hours circling to reduce fuel as a precaution. Their quick decision-making and communication with air traffic control were key to the safe outcome.

MUST READ: What Happens When A Plane Suffers A Hydraulic Failure? 

Filed under

air india flight air india trichy hydraulic failure Sharjah Trending news
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is Donald Trump Planning A Rally In Coachella?

Why Is Donald Trump Planning A Rally In Coachella?

NewsX Advocates For Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata: Celebrating A Visionary Leader And Philanthropist | NewsX Exclusive

NewsX Advocates For Bharat Ratna For Ratan Tata: Celebrating A Visionary Leader And Philanthropist |...

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Rata Tata Once Decided To Pay Lifetime Salaries Of Sacked Employees Along With Insurance

Rata Tata Once Decided To Pay Lifetime Salaries Of Sacked Employees Along With Insurance

Entertainment

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Veteran Actor Raza Murad To Play Vibhishan In Ayodhya’s Ramleela: Ram Lala Has Always Blessed Me

Veteran Actor Raza Murad To Play Vibhishan In Ayodhya’s Ramleela: Ram Lala Has Always Blessed

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox