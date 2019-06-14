Why are doctors in Kolkata wearing helmets and bandages to work? : Medical services have been paralysed across Kolkata for the past few days. It has been almost 5 days since the doctors from across the country are wearing helmets and bandages to work.

Why are doctors in Kolkata wearing helmets and bandages to work? It has been almost 5 days since the doctors from across the country are wearing helmets and bandages to work. Those who have been wondering, what the deal is all about then let’s start from the beginning. On June 10, 2019, a 75-year-old man succumbed to illness in Nilratan Sarkar Medical College (NRS) sparking an outburst from the deceased’s family. The family of Mohammed Sayeed misbehaved with the junior doctors and alleged negligence in treatment. Well, this did not end here as the doctors demanded an apology from the deceased’s family when they returned for the body.

The argument then snowballed into clashes between doctors and patient’s family resulting in the serious injury of two interns Paribaha Mukherjee and Yash Tekwani. The doctors also alleged that two trucks loaded with goons had come to attack them in the hospital. Apart from that, four people have been arrested so far.

The incident then emerged as a huge controversy after West Bengal Chief Minister, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, did not take cognisance of the matter immediately. The Chief Minister then addressed the doctors in SSKM Hospital but that did not go well with the doctors as her comment was more like an ultimatum for the doctors. She threatened stringent actions against the agitating doctors if they did not resume work within four hours.

Earlier in the morning, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared All India Protest Day to express solidarity with striking junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Now, the cold war between Mamata and doctors led to the all-India medical strike on June 17, the patients have to bear the brunt of the bandh. The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has also urged the RDAs across the country to join the token strike. On Thursday, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) observed a black day while the AIIMS Delhi decided to join hands with protesters in Kolkata.

