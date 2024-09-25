Why Are Foreign Diplomats So Much Interested In J&K Assembly Elections? Omar Abdullah

Senior diplomats from the US, Norway, Singapore, and several other nations are visiting Kashmir on Wednesday to observe the ongoing assembly elections.

While Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its phase 2 vote after a decade, there have been attendees from abroad to witness the ongoing assembly elections.

The delegation includes diplomats from the Delhi-based missions of countries such as the US, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Many embassies are represented by their charge d’affaires and deputy chiefs of mission, while others are represented by political officers at the minister-counselor and counselor levels.

J&K Assembly elections | Voters in queues at a polling station in Ganderbal Assembly constituency. JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah is contesting from here, facing a contest from PDP’s Bashir Ahmad Mir. (Pics Source: ECI) pic.twitter.com/8rvH7Pl1eK — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Contestant Omar Abdullah On Foreign Diplomats Visisting Election

Taking a jibe at the Government of India, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that others shouldn’t interfere.

He said, “Regarding the delegation, it’s hard to understand. These are the same people who comment on Jammu & Kashmir, and then the Government of India issues a statement saying that J&K is our internal matter, and others shouldn’t interfere. If interference isn’t welcome, why are they being brought here? Moreover, people here aren’t participating in the elections because they’re very happy with the Government of India. Despite many efforts by the government, some are reluctantly taking part in the elections. For the past 6-7 years, the government has left no stone unturned in making life difficult for people here.”

He added saying, “If foreign diplomats can be brought in, then why aren’t foreign journalists being given permission? Many journalists who applied to cover the elections here have been denied access. Yet, diplomats are being taken on guided tours like tourists to witness the elections, which is not right.”