Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Are Liquor Shops In Delhi Shutting Down For Six Days?

The liquor shops across the national capital will remain closed for six days in the upcoming months of October and November, the excise department of the Delhi government announced on Friday.

Why Are Liquor Shops In Delhi Shutting Down For Six Days?

The liquor shops across the national capital will remain closed for six days in the upcoming months of October and November, the excise department of the Delhi government announced on Friday.

The directive issued by the department outlines the dates and reasons for the closures, which coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

According to the government of the national capital territory of Delhi, office of the Commissioner of Excise Order, in October, liquor shops will be shut on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 12 (Vijaya Dashami), October 17 (Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti), and October 31 (Diwali).

In November, there will be two dry days on November 15 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and November 24 (Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas).

The excise department’s order specifies that the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of these significant days.

The department clarified that no compensation will be provided to licensees for the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days.

“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. The restriction of sale on liquor on dry days mentioned above shall not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and L-15F licences,” the government of the national capital territory (NCT) of the Delhi office of the Commissioner of Excise stated in the order.

The order further said that all the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licenced premises.

“The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry days,” it added.

(WIth ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: FIR Registered Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Site Allotment Case

Filed under

Delhi Liquor November October Shops Shutting Down

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox