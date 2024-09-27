Why Are Liquor Shops In Delhi Shutting Down For Six Days?

The liquor shops across the national capital will remain closed for six days in the upcoming months of October and November, the excise department of the Delhi government announced on Friday.

The directive issued by the department outlines the dates and reasons for the closures, which coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

According to the government of the national capital territory of Delhi, office of the Commissioner of Excise Order, in October, liquor shops will be shut on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 12 (Vijaya Dashami), October 17 (Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti), and October 31 (Diwali).

In November, there will be two dry days on November 15 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and November 24 (Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas).

The excise department’s order specifies that the closure of liquor shops is in line with the observance of these significant days.

The department clarified that no compensation will be provided to licensees for the suspension of liquor sales during these dry days.

“The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. The restriction of sale on liquor on dry days mentioned above shall not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and L-15F licences,” the government of the national capital territory (NCT) of the Delhi office of the Commissioner of Excise stated in the order.

The order further said that all the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licenced premises.

“The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry days,” it added.

(WIth ANI Inputs)

