Why Are Majority Of Indians Obsessed With Government Exams?

India is triggered towards the mismanagement by the Examination holder – NTA that in a row has disturberd two sets of assessments.

NEET Result 2024 : About 67 Students ranked AIR 1 due to the grace marks provided. UGC-NET Exam 2024: NTA decided to cancel the UGC-NET exam 2024.

The two simultaneous issues have grabbed the attention of the nation as majority of the Indians rely on government jobs. Students keep aside thir home and travel to places to access better studies in order to crack the government jobs. Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Munirka, Kota, Vivek Vihar in Jaipur, Katra and Baghada neighbourhoods of Allahabad, etc are famous places where students dedicate their day and night to crack the government examination. But the question is,

Why Are Indians Obsessed With Govt Jobs?

The comfort and security that come with working for the government is one of the main draws for people. A large number of those training for government positions have prior experience in the private sector. The private sector frequently evokes visions of cushy lives spent wearing suits, lounging in air-conditioned offices, and enjoying luxury. For the majority of Indians, however, this is not the truth. Many people associate jobs in the private sector with long hours and little compensation.

For as long as government employment have been offered in India, they have always been in great demand. The difference today is that highly qualified individuals are competing for menial posts in the government apparatus.

There could be several seasons :

Job Security: Stability is a key factor demanded in India. In the government jobs there is no worry of hiring and firing.

Income: Little impact of economic cycles like perks, allowance, houses, etc

Social Status: The jobs comes with pension and provident fund, so post retirement benefits are pretty much heavy, which also impacts the marriage prospects.

Promotion: promotion in the lower echelons, at least, goes through seniority and not merit. So you will definitely end up much higher than where you joined.

Economic Background: Candidates often come from rural or economically disadvantaged backgrounds, where private sector opportunities are scarce. For many, government jobs represent a path to economic upliftment and a chance to break the cycle of poverty. This is particularly true for those who have invested heavily in their education, viewing government jobs as a return on that investment.

List Of Top Government/ Competetive Exams In India:

UPSC IAS.

National Defence Academy (NDA)

UGC NET.

Indian Engineering Services (IES)

Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT)

Common Admission Test (CAT)

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)

