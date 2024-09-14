‘Why Are You Insulting Me Like This?’, Asks Mamata Banerjee To Protesting Doctors

The meeting was scheduled to address the ongoing stalemate at RG Kar hospital, with only 15 representatives from the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front allowed to participate.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged protesting doctors, who had gathered outside her residence, to attend a meeting despite their request for live-streaming the discussions.

“I appeal to all of you to come inside and participate in the meeting. Since the issue is now in court, we cannot allow live streaming. However, I will video record the meeting and provide a copy once I receive permission from the Supreme Court,” Banerjee said, asking the students not to stay in the rain.

“Why are you insulting me like this?”

“You asked for a meeting today, and I have been waiting. Why are you insulting me like this? Please don’t insult me. On three previous occasions, I waited, but none of you showed up,” she added.

Banerjee was seen waiting at her residence, alongside DGP Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, for the junior doctors to join the discussion. Meanwhile, the doctors, who had arrived, stated that they were waiting for the chief minister to meet their delegation, according to sources.

A video shared by one of the junior doctors revealed that they requested live-streaming or recording of the meeting themselves, but this request was denied, just as it had been earlier.

One of the protesting doctors said, “We saw the meeting was scheduled at her residence. We’ll attend and then inform everyone of the outcome.”

Earlier, the doctors had emailed Mamata Banerjee asking for another meeting after her surprise visit to the protest site. They expressed willingness to engage in discussions with proper representation and transparency, thanking her for her “exceptional goodwill gesture” while calling for clarity on their five key demands after 35 days of protests.

Earlier that day, Banerjee had made an unannounced visit to the protest site at Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, reassuring the doctors that she would address their concerns and investigate any wrongdoing.

She urged them to return to work, promising that no action would be taken against them and emphasizing her commitment to democratic movements, stating, “Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh.”

“This is my final effort to end the crisis”

She called the visit her “last attempt” to resolve the situation but left without reaching a compromise, as the doctors remained firm in their demands for discussions before ending their protest.

Accompanied by DGP Rajeev Kumar, Banerjee’s surprise appearance at the protest site was intended to encourage dialogue. Addressing the doctors, she said, “I came as your ‘didi’ (elder sister), not as the chief minister,” and assured them she would review their demands and act if necessary.

“This is my final effort to end the crisis,” she said, adding that she would consult the chief secretary, home secretary, and DGP regarding their requests.