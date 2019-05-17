Why Baba Ramdev wants public to boycott Amazon?

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has lashed out at Amazon for selling doormats, toilet covers, shoes and other items with pictures of Hindu gods on them. Amazon has hurt the religious sentiments of the people of India by selling these objectionable products, Ramdev said. He asked the Indian public to boycott Amazon till it removes the offensive items from its online store. According to a news report, the items started surfacing on the e-commerce site on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ramdev has started a hashtag – #BoycottAmazon – to ask people to stop buying Amazon products for insulting Hindu gods.

#BoycottAmazon What are you guys trying to prove? Who are you trying to appease by doing this? What happens to everyone's cultural appropriation when it comes to Hinduism? pic.twitter.com/xLz53zSmrU — Deepak Nadgir (@deepaknadgir) May 17, 2019

People on Twitter have slammed the e-commerce giant for disrespecting Hindu culture and have asked Amazon to remove the repulsive products immediately from its site. Users have circulated the pictures of the items on the social media site to condemn it. Many people have expressed disgust. However, links to these items have since been missing. It was not clear whether the unverified images on the Amazon website didn’t exist or the company has taken them down following uproar. In a tweet, Ramdev asked if Amazon would dare to hurt the sentiments of other religious communities. He asked why it’s always the deities of India who are insulted. He also started the hashtag #AmazonInsultsHindu and Amazon Should Apologize to gather public support to boycott the Jeff Bezos’s company.

I dont know when these people will show respect for others. My India is a place of holy people but overseas there are some whose mentality is just making money and criticising others. "प्रभु उन्हें थोड़ी बुद्धि दें". #BoycottAmazon #AmazonInsultsHindu pic.twitter.com/LiJRnRoxIZ — Keshav Singhal (@_keshavsinghal) May 17, 2019

This is not the first time that Amazon has landed into trouble in India for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. In 2016, the e-commerce giant was condemned for selling doormats with pictures of a Hindu deity on it. The company had to remove the third-party products from its site.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App