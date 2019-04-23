BJP may field Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur: The BJP wants to give the voters of Gurdaspur a substitute for actor Vinod Khanna who was a four-time MP from the Lok Sabha seat. Gurdaspur is an old BJP seat which Congress snatched in a by-poll after Vinod Khanna passed away.

BJP may field Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur: The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since national security is a key issue for the BJP, the party wants Sunny Deol to contest from Gurdaspur which witnessed a terrorist attack in 2015. Three civilians and four policemen were killed and fifteen others sustained injuries after three armed-men dressed in army uniforms, opened fire on a bus and then attacked the Dina Nagar police station in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Apart from that, the Punjab state election committee of the BJP wants to give the voters of Gurdaspur a substitute for actor Vinod Khanna who was a four-time MP from the Lok Sabha seat. Gurdaspur is an old BJP seat which Congress snatched in a by-poll after Vinod Khanna passed away. The BJP wants to win the seat again by fielding Sunny Deol again. Khanna had won the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 1998 on the BJP ticket. He had defeated the Congress leader Sukhbans Kaur. Again, Khanna wrested the seat back from Congress leader Sardar Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress in 2014.

Speaking to reporters, the action hero said his father Dharmendra had joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee and he is joining Narendra Modi. He said Punjab would be a big challenge for him because Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is batting on the front foot. Dharmendra had contested a Lok Sabha election and won from Rajasthan’s Bikaner in 2004.

BJP President Amit Shah had a meeting with Sunny Deol at Pune Airport, on Monday evening. The meeting at the airport lounge, which lasted for 5 minutes, sparked speculations that the BJP might field the actor from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP leader Sunny Deol is likely to face incumbent MP and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Kumar Jakhar in Gurdaspur. Sunil Kumar Jakhar is the son of veteran Congress leader Balram Jakhar who became the Union Agriculture Minister in 1991, Speaker and was Governor of Madhya Pradesh state from June 30, 2004, to June 30, 2009. Balram Jakhar had died on February 3, 2016, at 92.

Earlier, reports said the BJP wanted to keep the legacy of Vinod Khanna alive by fielding another star the actor’s wife Kavita or his son Akshaye Khanna from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Besides the Khanna family, the names recommended for Gurdaspur included former minister Mohan Lal, former state president Ashwani Sharma and state vice president Narinder Parmar.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency consists of nine Vidhan Sabha seats. They are Bhoa, Sujanpur, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala and Qadian. Out of the nine assembly constituencies, Batala is the biggest city while Bhoa is the smallest city in Gurdaspur Lok Shaba seat.

Currently, the BJP has three seats out of 13 in its alliance with the SAD.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App