Why Days On Earth Getting Longer? Climate Change Affecting Earth's Rotation

In the latest research, it is notfied that with the rise in temperature it is marking the Earth days longer. According to the study published in Proceedings of National Academy Of The Sciences, as ice sheets melt at the Earth’s poles, the mass that used to be in ice is moving into the oceans. This shift is changing the shape of the Earth slightly, which affects the pace of planet spin. As a result, the days are getting longer, and this change is happening faster than ever before.

Why The Days On Earth Getting Longer?

It is for thousands of years, the length of Earth’s day has been slowly increasing by a few milliseconds per century. This is mainly because of the moon’s gravitational pull, which gradually slows down Earth’s rotation.

Another factor is the movement of molten rock in Earth’s mantle towards the polar regions, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, which also contributes to the slowing rotation.

Scientists have also measured the impact of Glacial Isostatic Adjustment (GIA)—Earth’s surface rebounding slowly after being compressed by ice sheets during the last ice age. This rebound effect is slowing the rate at which days lengthen by 0.80 milliseconds per century. It also helps scientists understand the viscosity of Earth’s mantle, which is crucial for geophysical studies.

Climate Change

Looking ahead, projections under high-emission scenarios suggest that the rate of day lengthening due to climate change could reach 2.62 milliseconds per century by 2100. This would make climate change the most significant factor influencing long-term changes in day length, surpassing even the effects of lunar tidal friction.

These findings underscore the profound influence of human activities on our planet, extending to subtle changes like the length of our days. As climate change continues to accelerate, its broad impacts are becoming increasingly apparent, emphasizing the urgent need for global efforts to mitigate its effects.

