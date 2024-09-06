Why Did Vinesh Phogat Resign from Indian Railways Before Joining Congress?

Former India wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigned from her position with the Indian Railways on Friday, citing personal reasons. Her resignation has sparked speculation that she might be joining the Congress party.

Phogat, who served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways, shared her resignation news on X, along with a picture of her resignation letter. In her post, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Indian Railways, describing her time there as “memorable and proud.”

“I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways,” Phogat stated. Her resignation comes shortly after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this week, which has led to widespread rumors about her potential entry into the Congress party and possible candidacy in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

In her resignation letter, Phogat mentioned her family circumstances and personal reasons as the basis for her decision to step down. “It is requested that I, Vinesh, w/o Sh. Somvir Rathi, who is currently working as OSD/Sports Northern Railway in Level – 7, am unable to perform my duties due to my family circumstances/personal reasons. Therefore, without any pressure, I wish to tender my resignation,” she wrote.

Phogat also requested that her resignation be accepted with immediate effect and offered to deposit one month’s salary in lieu of the notice period.

Phogat, 30, had previously retired from wrestling following her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 grams before the final. Her appeal against the disqualification was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As the situation develops, the political and sports communities will be watching closely to see Phogat’s next steps.

