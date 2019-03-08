The UNSC is the main organ for Peacekeeping and conflict management whose decisions unlike the General Assembly are binding on the 193 member states of the UN. The Council has wide-ranging powers and if needed it can take necessary actions against states which do not conform to its resolutions.

On March 1, 2019, France, the President for the month of March 2019 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has reiterated its support for reform in UNSC and include India as a permanent member in the most important and powerful organ of the UN. The negotiations on restructuring the UNSC had begun in the General Assembly of the UN in February of 2009 and there has not been much to show for, except the framework document codified for perusal in the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) for reforms. The document was circulated by the President of the General Assembly, Sam Kahamba Kutesa of Uganda, in 2015. India along with other members of the G-4 countries i.e. Brazil, Germany and Japan has been vociferously arguing in favour of reforms in the UNSC and expanding it to a 25 member council from the present 15 member format (5 permanent and 10 non-permanent members).

The biggest hurdle to the reform agenda has been voiced by the 13 member group called as ‘Uniting for Consensus’ (UFC) led by Italy and also includes India’s arch-rival Pakistan.

Even the permanent members of the UNSC known as the P-5 are divided on the issue. While the US, the UK and France are ready for the reforms of the UNSC to make it more representatives of the contemporary realities in the international sphere, the UK and the US are not ready for the Veto powers of these countries to be tinkered with. They are not ready to share the veto power nor are they ready to give up the veto powers.

The rest of the two countries don’t seem interested in any kind of reform. While Russia has backed India’s claim as a representative of the Asia/South Asia, China is averse to even that idea as it does not want its age-old competitor to get an equal and realistic stature in the UNSC. France the current President of the UNSC is the only country which is ready for an all-inclusive reform of the UNSC.

Need for UNSC reforms

The UNSC is the main organ for Peacekeeping and conflict management whose decisions unlike the General Assembly are binding on the 193 member states of the UN. The Council has wide-ranging powers and if needed it can take necessary actions against states which do not conform to its resolutions. And beyond doubt, the world needs such an authority but does the current Security Council has the legitimate right of the authority posed in it.

To gain the legitimacy required for every country to respect and implement the resolution of the UNSC it has to become a more inclusive and representative institution from what it is now.

The UN was established in 1945 after the Second World War to replace the highly ineffective League of Nations. UN had only 51 members when it started but now it has a membership of 193 members and few more are in the process of joining it.

The geopolitical realities of today are quite different from what the world was in 1945 and there has been a shift in the power configuration and dynamics of the world which has a certain tilt in favour of the East. The world, after the formation of the UN, has seen bipolarity during the Cold War, a brief yet intense period of unipolarity and now the World Order seems to be grabbing a multipolar existence.

The rise of Non-traditional threats like terrorism, climate change and cyber crimes are beyond the capacities of nations and state power to deal on their own and hence the infrastructure to deal with these kinds of threats in a nuclear world cannot be from a timeline when these issues were not even heard of.

The question of under-representation and no representation of some regions of the world has also been a perturbing question when it comes to UNSC reforms. Representation has been a major issue at the core of the reform agenda as 25 countries of the Western European and other Group (WEOG) has two permanent (three if the US is counted as an observer) and two non- permanent seats while 52 Countries of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) also has just two non-permanent seats and only one permanent seat in the UNSC, which clearly depicts the violation of the democratic principles of representation. Africa and Latin America has literally no representation in the permanent membership of the Council.

Keeping all of these points in mind there is near unanimous consensus on the need for reforms to be brought in the UNSC and after the reforms brought in 1965 by expanding the non-permanent membership from the original six to ten, there has been a continuous demand of reform in the permanent membership of the UNSC as well along with the need to extend the membership to Africa and Latin America right from 1992 when Boutros Boutros-Ghali’s was appointed as the Secretary-General.

Arguments in Favour of India’s bid

India has been a founding member to both the initiative of the world to form a world body for peace and conflict resolution. India has also been an agile actor part taking in most of the initiatives undertaken by the UN like the Millennium Development Goals, climate Change Summits, Agenda for Development and Agenda for Peace. Being one of the leaders of the NAM, India has also played a significant role in the formation of the G77 within the General Assembly of the UN to put forward the welfare of the developing countries.

India has also played a major role when it comes to establishing important bodies like UNICEF, UNEP, UNDP, UNDF and changing the structure of the ECOSOC and its agenda. India has also been a regular contributor to UN peacekeeping missions. Going by the official figures then India has been the largest contributor to the peacekeeping missions in the last six decades.

India has nearly contributed 200000 soldiers and personnel to the cause in 50 of the 71 peacekeeping missions undertaken by the UN which include 13 out of the 16 current missions in 11 countries.

If we also consider other criteria’s for gauging the value of India’s bid to the UNSC such as population, economic potential, territory, civilization, culture or the value of the political system India seems to easily breach the eligibility criteria to be a permanent member of the Council.

India is the has been competing with France to become the sixth largest economy, India is the second largest population, seventh largest in term of the size of its territory, largest democracy of the world, and the history of one of the oldest civilizations in the world. The newly acquired stature of being a nuclear power in 1998 also makes it a claimant to the permanent membership of the UNSC.

Is the UNSC still relevant for India to make a bid in it

India has been shaping up and using all diplomatic tools at its disposal to become a part of the permanent member group of the UNSC. The history of Indian interaction with the Council has been a major contributor to why India wants is so dearly. The idealist geopolitical consideration of Indian Foreign Policy has always lent a bitter taste in its mouth of which Kashmir issue has been a very good example. Pakistan and China have proven to be a major pain for India when it comes to geopolitical consideration in South Asia.

Also right from the time of Indian Independence and much before that India has always felt the need, morally, to play a bigger role at the international level for which it speculates that it needs to get into the P-5 club. Beyond doubt India has always nurtured the dreams of becoming a superpower and has been working towards it but the way big players at the international level have been undermining the council and the various dimensions related to it, an interrogation into the Indian desire to become a permanent member ensues which is that if India really needs a permanent membership in the UNSC except for the symbolic value it has been left with.

There has been a growing notion that the USA has no respect for the organisation and more so for the Council and not just the USA, Russia and China have no less been part of the disrespect group. All the P-5 countries have a set of policy directives and agendas to follow which has not allowed them to build up a consensus regarding issues of prime importance.

There have vetoes on even humanitarian issue just for the sake of alliances for e.g. 18 vetoes were cast to block resolutions against South Africa to end ‘Apartheid’ regime there or the 22 vetoes have been cast on resolutions regarding Palestine and other Middle Eastern issues.

More than 230 vetoes have been cast till the present times from the time the UNSC was established out of which major portions have been to block the entry of some of the other country’s membership. China and Russia have been resisting resolutions against Iran and North Korea to abandon and stop their nuclear ambitions.

The UN charter states it very clear that any use of force which is not in self-defence needs to be cleared by the Security Council. But that has been the most ignored clause of the charter as the USA has regularly overlooked it to attack various targets and whenever it wanted.

The invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan and the unilateral actions taken by the countries like Russia and USA (NATO forces) in Syria in the name of War against terror presents a good enough picture of why the UNSC has been losing its credibility and authority.

The US airstrike of Serbia in favour of Kosovo in 1999 or the sending of US commandos to Somalia to hunt for terrorists have been few of the many instances that we have witnessed over time. Not just the superpowers but even intermediary/regional powers like India have also intervened in Bangladesh (1971) without the Councils approval.

The recent event in Crimea also pays a tribute to the fact that UNSC has always been overlooked when it comes to a major issue of conflict. The effectiveness of the UNSC (mostly) has always been when it comes to smaller issues or weak nations who are on the verge of being declared a failed state or have already failed.

The power of veto although remains an irritant for India, always coming from China, but again a permanent membership does not negate the possibility of a veto from China which will be as effective on the issues as it is today so a more prudent approach for India would be to try and gather support for veto right reforms of the P-5 countries in the UNSC to escape from the menace of China hindering Indian bid to grow, at least symbolically, in different forums like the NSG.

