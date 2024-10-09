Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Why Elon Musk Once Praised Ratan Tata, Calling Him A Gentleman And Scholar

Ratan Tata, a visionary leader in the automotive industry, received praise from Elon Musk during a 2009 interview that has resurfaced following his death.

Ratan Tata, in a world where tech giants often trade insults instead of compliments, once received heartfelt commendation from Elon Musk. This exchange, from a 2009 interview with Charlie Rose, has resurfaced on social media following Tata’s death today, reminding us of the visionary leader he was.

A long-forgotten interview

During the long-forgotten interview, Rose asked about Tata’s ambitious project: the introduction of a low-cost car to the Indian market, just months after Tata Motors launched the now-infamous Tata Nano for a budget-friendly ₹1 lakh.

“Consider Ratan Tata and what he’s doing in India—developing a small sedan for $2,300. How does that fit into the future of cars?” Rose prompted, setting the stage for Musk’s insights on a project aimed at transforming affordable transportation in India.

Elon Musk: Ratan Tata is a gentleman and scholar

Musk, who is now recognized as the world’s richest man, expressed his admiration for Tata while also voicing concerns about the Nano’s future. “I think it’s a good idea to have affordable cars,” he remarked, adding, “but I think the challenge with something like the Nano… I wouldn’t call it a problem, as it’s probably a great idea, and Ratan is a gentleman and scholar.”

However, the Tesla CEO offered a word of caution: “The real challenge will arise when gasoline prices increase; the cost of acquiring the car is much less of an issue than the cost of operating it,” he noted, hinting at the hurdles the Nano would later encounter.

Tata Nano a brain child of Ratan Tata

Initially labeled as “cheap” instead of affordable, the Tata Nano ultimately became an example of marketing miscalculations, leading to its discontinuation in 2018, leaving behind a legacy that served more as a cautionary tale than a success story.

As this nostalgic interview makes the rounds, it’s impossible not to appreciate the genuine respect Musk had for Tata, highlighting how true visionaries can acknowledge each other’s contributions, even in an era of fierce competition.

