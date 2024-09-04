Why Floods Are Becoming The New Normal In India?

The Indian monsoon is rarely 'normal'. It tends to bring either excessive or insufficient rainfall. It is variable and often unpredictable. However, the definition of 'normal' is shifting.

The Indian monsoon is never really ‘normal’. It rains too much or too little. It is variable and more than often unpredictable. But now the very definition of what is ‘normal’ is changing. The fact is that the Indian monsoon is becoming more extreme and more variable. In this way, the new normal is flooded at the time of drought. As monsoon progresses, floods are beginning to repeat the pattern of damage and destruction. The magnitude of this issue becomes apparent when we consider the staggering statistics: an average of at least one major flood event each year, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to land, crops, houses, and public utilities.

Reasons for Floods in India

1. Heavy Rainfall:

❖ This is the most common cause of floods in India. The monsoon season, which lasts from June to September, brings intense and erratic rainfall to different parts of the country.

❖ Sometimes, the rainfall exceeds the capacity of the soil to absorb or the drainage system to carry away the excess water, resulting in floods.

❖ The normal rainfall during the month is 233.1 mm at Safdarjung Observatory. However, during this month,

❖ For example, As per IMD, in August 2024, 390.3 mm of rainfall was recorded. The actual rainfall was 67% above normal (the long-period average).

2. Snowmelt:

❖ The snow and glaciers in the mountains melt due to rising temperatures and flow down into the rivers and streams.

❖ This can increase the water level and cause floods downstream.

❖ For example, in February 2021, a massive flash flood occurred in Uttarakhand due to a glacial burst that triggered an avalanche of snow, ice, and debris.

3. Cyclones and Storms:

❖ These are weather events that can bring strong winds and heavy rains along the coastal areas of India.

❖ They can cause storm surges, which are sudden rises in sea level due to low atmospheric pressure and high winds.

❖ Storm surges can inundate low-lying areas and cause coastal flooding.

❖ For example, in May 2020, Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal and Odisha with wind speeds of up to 185 km/h and storm surges of up to 5 meters.

4. River Overflow:

❖ This is a cause of floods that occurs when the water level in a river exceeds its carrying capacity due to excessive inflow from upstream or reduced outflow downstream.

❖ River overflow can be caused by factors such as heavy rainfall, snowmelt, cyclones, dams, barrages, or siltation.

❖ For example, in 2023, the Yamuna River overflowed its banks due to heavy rainfall in upstream states such as Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. The barrages in Delhi were unable to effectively regulate and redirect the river’s flow, leading to flooding of several areas along the river.

5. Insufficient Number of Waterbodies:

❖ A 2021 Bangalore survey found that 20 per cent of the 837 lakes studied were encroached upon.

❖ The Government of Assam found that out of the 55,811 hectares of wetlands, barring rivers, creeks, and springs, 7,322 hectares of land have encroached.

❖ In Bihar, 70 per cent of the water bodies have vanished. That is, out of the 250,000 ponds, only 100,000 currently exist.

❖ In TN, the HC received a petition from the government that 47,707 acres of water bodies are under encroachment.

❖ The CAG found that 49 per cent of all encroachments in India were on waterbodies.

❖ Around 1,311 acres of water bodies were encroached upon to construct government buildings.

Floods are Becoming the New Normal in India can be attributed to a combination of environmental, climatic, and socio-economic factors

Climate Change: Rising global temperatures lead to more intense and unpredictable weather patterns.

Poor Drainage Systems: In many urban areas, drainage infrastructure is either inadequate or poorly maintained.

Deforestation: The clearing of forests for agriculture and development reduces the land’s ability to absorb water.

Socio-economic Factors: Poverty and lack of access to resources can exacerbate the impact of floods.

Monsoon Variability: The Indian monsoon is influenced by various factors, including ocean temperatures, atmospheric conditions, and wind patterns.

Land Use Changes: Conversion of wetlands and natural floodplains into agricultural or residential areas reduces the natural capacity of the land to manage excess water.

River Management Issues: Many rivers in India have been heavily modified by dams, embankments, and other infrastructure projects.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urban growth in India has led to the expansion of cities and towns, often without adequate planning for drainage and water management.

