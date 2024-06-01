Why Has PM Modi's Meditation at Kanyakumari Succumbed to Controversy?

Into the serene confinement of Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kannyakumari, PM Modi after wrapping up a hectic lok sabha campaign schedule sits on a medidation break.

He reached Kanyakumari on Thursday and began 45-hour session at the vivekananda memorial. However, upon this Modi’s rivals are fuming, they are crying foul.

On Wednesday, Congress submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding that the PM’s visit be rescheduled or its broadcast should be banned keeping in mind the rules under the Model code of Conduct for the elections?

So, what rules under MCC Congress is Talking about? And why PM’s modi meditation break is being called as elections rules breach?

To get answers to these questions. First, understand what is silence period?

The silence period comes under section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, marks the 48 hour period which means, that all the election candidates and parties must stop any political campaigning activities that could influence voters at the last moment.

These acts include, public meetings, the use of loudspeakers, political advertisements via electronic and social media, door-to-door campaigning.

Opposition’s Allegations

Congress on Wednesday though approached the Election Commission, suggesting that Prime minister’s Meditation act is a violation of the silence period.

“We told the Election Commission that during the silence period of 48 hours, no one should allowed to campaign, directly or indirectly,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the reporters after meeting Election Commission officials at the poll body’s office in Delhi.

West Bengal CM, and TMC’s head Mamta Banerjee said to Election Commission that if PM’s meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, then it would be breach to the model code of conduct.

But Why after opposition’s crying ‘foul’, PM’s meditation act telecast will not be considered a breach in model code of conduct?

It will not be considered a violation because the PM during his meditation will not be uttering any word.

“The Prime Minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after 2019 poll campaign and that was not in violation of MCC,” a legal expert said.

EC’s response

PM Modi in 2019 Lok sabha elections as well, made a trip similar to Kedarnath ahead of the last phase when Varanasi was set to go to polls.

Several opposition parties back then as well complained to the ECI. However, the poll body had given a green signal to the PM while ‘reminding’ the PMO that the Model code of Conduct should not be violated.

