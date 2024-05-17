'Why is CM Kejriwal Still Roaming with Bibhav Kumar?': Assam CM Himanta on Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal concerning the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Sarma questioned why Kejriwal has not acted against his assistant, Bibhav Kumar, who is named in the FIR.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Thursday evening about the alleged assault, naming Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s aide.

“There should not be any politics on this. Even though we do not share the same ideology as her (Swati Maliwal), it is our duty to speak out when a crime against women occurs. Swati Maliwal has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, stating that what happened to her was very wrong. The question is, why is Arvind Kejriwal silent? Where was he when this was happening? Why is Kejriwal still with that man (Bibhav Kumar)? Why hasn’t he taken action against him?” Sarma said.

“Kejriwal has now become a criminal, and this has been confirmed by Swati Maliwal’s tweet today,” Sarma added.

On May 16, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of protecting Bibhav Kumar. Poonawala shared an image of AAP leaders at Lucknow airport, where Kejriwal was seen with Sanjay Singh and Bibhav Kumar, posting from his official X handle, “72 hours, no FIR on Bibhav Kumar, and instead Kejriwal is protecting him! Roaming around with him.”

The BJP spokesperson claimed the assault on Maliwal was orchestrated by Kejriwal, saying, “It is clear: the attack on Swati Maliwal was done at Kejriwal’s behest. Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal, and just like Draupadi cheerharan—a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence, and assault.”

The Civil Lines Police registered a case under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, covering offences such as assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, and assault.

The action followed a formal complaint lodged by Swati Maliwal, who alleged she was “slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked” by Bibhav Kumar. Following the case, Maliwal was taken to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night for a medical check-up.

Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. His location is being traced, and several teams of the Delhi Police are working on it, sources said.

