Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi to break silence on the heinous incidents of Kathua and Unnao. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister’s silence is unacceptable. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting. #SpeakUp.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi to break silence over the heinous incidents of Kathua and Unnao. Slamming the BJP-led government Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet saying that PM’s silence is unacceptable. He posted some questions and asked Prime Minister to speak up. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet wrote, “Mr. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. What do you think about the growing violence against women & children? Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting. #SpeakUp.”

On Thursday midnight Congress called for a candle march protest at India Gate to show the outrage of the people. Along with Congress president, many senior leaders including Ex-RajyaSabha MP Gulam Nabi Azad, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Makan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Wadra and her husband Robert Wadra with hundreds of party cadres were present at the candlelight march. Opposition’s candle march was to show the outrage against the recent rape incidents happened in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh and Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Leading the candle march at India Gate Rahul Gandhi said, “We want the government to act against violence and crimes against women. This is a national issue, not a political issue. You can see people across parties have joined. Women should at least feel safe.” Congress senior leader Gulam Nabi Azad said, “The government is sleeping and so at this time Congress will have to wake them up. PM had given a slogan ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ and it’s in his regime that our girls are being raped. He is not taking action against his ministers who are trying to save the rape accused.”

