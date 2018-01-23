From a young, radical political leader to the president of India's biggest political party and from allying with Germany to dying in a plane crash, on the 121st birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, we take a look back at his life and his relentless efforts in India's freedom struggle.

January 23 marks the birthday of legendary Indian nationalist Subhash Chandra Bose, who is remembered for his sheer love for the country and the anomalous ways he adopted to get India’s independence. After climbing up the hierarchy in Indian National Congress, he was ridiculed and ousted from the leadership for his radical methods but his efforts in freedom struggle still remain unprecedented. Despite enjoying an indispensable status in the freedom struggle of India, Subhash Chandra Bose is not as celebrated as his contemporaries.

Irrespective of the hardcore patriot he was, Netaji Bose is often seen in the bad light due to his close ties with fascist forces. Nevertheless, he was one true leader who took measures which others even refused to think about and if he would have lived beyond August 15, 1947, India would have been on a different tangent today. So, on the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, we take a look at why he was a leader ahead of his time.