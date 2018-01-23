January 23 marks the birthday of legendary Indian nationalist Subhash Chandra Bose, who is remembered for his sheer love for the country and the anomalous ways he adopted to get India’s independence. After climbing up the hierarchy in Indian National Congress, he was ridiculed and ousted from the leadership for his radical methods but his efforts in freedom struggle still remain unprecedented. Despite enjoying an indispensable status in the freedom struggle of India, Subhash Chandra Bose is not as celebrated as his contemporaries.
Irrespective of the hardcore patriot he was, Netaji Bose is often seen in the bad light due to his close ties with fascist forces. Nevertheless, he was one true leader who took measures which others even refused to think about and if he would have lived beyond August 15, 1947, India would have been on a different tangent today. So, on the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, we take a look at why he was a leader ahead of his time.
- Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897. After joining Congress in 1920s, he was appointed the president of the political party in 1938.
- In 1939, he was stripped of his position and ousted from Congress after falling out of favour among Congress’ top brass, including Mahatma Gandhi.
- After serving about a year in house arrest under British Raj, Bose fled to Germany where he strengthened ties with Nazi leadership.
- In 1941, he was instrumental in setting up a Free India Centre in Berlin and soon a Free India Radio with the help of German funds.
- With sympathy towards India’s freedom struggle, Germany assembled a Free India Legion of 3,000 Indian men to help in a possible future German invasion of India.
- After a change in German priorities during the World War 2, Adolf Hitler personally arranged a submarine for SC Bose to get him to Japan.
- Bose established good relations with Japan which in turn assisted him in revamping the now defunct Indian National Army (INA).
- Bose marshalled the INA, along with Japanese forces, in an attack on India but British Indian Army dismantled the attack killing half of the INA contingent.
- In order to escape arrest, Bose boarded a plane which crashed in Taiwan resulting in his death on August 18, 1945.
- Subhash Chandra Bose is known for giving many slogans, like Jai Hind, Give Me Blood And I Will Give You Freedom, Freedom Is Not Given But Taken, etc.